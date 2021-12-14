Union High’s boys basketball team gained momentum against Laurel on Tuesday and never looked back.
The Scotties led the whole way and the game was tied just once on their way to a 74-38 home win over the Spartans.
Union improved to 3-0, winning all of its games by at least 17 points.
“I saw a lot of unselfish play, which I’m very pleased at, I saw guys getting after it, playing hard,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “I think since I’ve been here, the third-quarter basketball is probably as good of basketball I’ve seen us play. That goes along with, you shoot good you look good.
“My job is to not let their heads get too big and let’s keep working.”
In the first quarter, Kobe DeRosa tied the game at 14 for Laurel (2-1) with a free throw. Union responded, ending the quarter with a 19-14 advantage.
“We played this weekend without Peyton Lombardo, he’s a shooter, we got him back tonight,” Stanley said. “They came out and they tried to take Matthew Stanley away, which is smart, but it’s tough to do because we have a lot of weapons and Peyton stepped up big.”
Lombardo drained seven 3-pointers to pace Union with 21 points.
“I think it was a good team win overall,” Lombardo said. “We’ve been practicing real hard at practice, over the summer, we’ve been in the gym, coach Stanley’s been having us going and it felt good tonight, hopefully it goes through like that the whole season.
“If we play with that momentum...there are good teams out there but we’re pretty good, we got a lot more shooters, we just play very well and the mindset we have I think we could really be a WPIAL contender.”
Matthew Stanley put up 17 points for the Scotties as well.
Laurel’s Laban Baker led the team in points with 12.
The Spartans couldn’t find a rhythm in the second quarter and trailed 39-21 at the half.
“Our guys came out doing what we expect to do, they got after it, our effort was where it needs to be, sometimes you get beat and these guys shot lights out,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “Sometimes you got to give credit where credit’s due, quite frankly, they beat us in every aspect and they just outplayed us...We’ll regroup and we’ll be okay going into Friday.”
The Scotties continued gaining momentum in the third quarter, increasing the lead to 66-31 going to the fourth quarter.
“One of our strengths is we can put the ball in the basket,” Stanley said. “So, we’re thinking if you can hang with us for a while then I think we have enough weapons to eventually pull away.”
