NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP — The Union High boys basketball team took the lead quickly Friday and never let Riverside gain momentum.
The formula added up to an 84-51 Scotties road win over the Panthers.
Union (4-0) took an early lead against Riverside and settled for a 19-8 margin after one quarter.
“I thought we were doing some bad things defensively, I didn’t like our rotations, I didn’t think we were getting after it like we have been,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “I’m not happy with that end. I think offensively, I know we’re good, but we’re going to need our defense to win us some games and I’m not pleased with that end tonight.”
Union would score another 19 points in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 38-17 at halftime.
“We always work on defense and it’s part of the effort,” Stanley said. “Usually your better offensive teams aren’t as good defensively...we want to continue to grow on that end, because I know offensively, I know what we can do.”
The Panthers (2-2) tried gaining momentum in the third quarter, chipping in 16 total points.
The Scotties responded with 23 of their own to increase the lead to 61-33 after three periods.
“When we substitute, I don’t want any dropoffs, I’ve had, a couple of years ago, I’ve had teams you’d put different guys in and there were not dropoffs and that’s what, with this team, I want to get the same thing,” Stanley said.
“You put subs in, sometimes they give you a surge, sometimes you just stay where you’re at, you don’t lose any of that momentum and that’s what we’re working to get and that’s what we need to do.
“I got good players sitting on the bench, but when their time comes they’ve got to answer the bell.”
Leading Union in scoring were Mark Stanley, Peyton Lombardo and Matthew Stanley who drained 19, 18 and 12 points, respectively.
“We played good, we played how we normally do, good defense, we moved the ball and got the job done,” Mark Stanley, a junior and the coaches son said. “We shoot it real good.”
The younger Stanley also commented that he looks to improve on finishing more at the rim.
Coach Stanley commented that a good test of the undefeated Union’s defense comes Monday against Ellwood City Lincoln.
“Ellwood can really score,” Coach Stanley said. “We got them on Monday so we’re gonna see where we’re at on Monday.
“I told them, ‘We play like that defensively, we can’t win Monday playing like that.’”
