Union High’s girls basketball team continued its winning ways on Thursday against Mohawk.
The Lady Scots took charge in the second quarter en route to a 52-28 WPIAL nonsection home win.
“I thought defensively we got after them,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We did what we wanted to do game-plan wise. Try to take the threes away from them; we moved our feet well.
“On offense, one of the keys for us is to take care of the ball. We knew we were going to get pressure and I thought all in all we took care of the ball very well from top to bottom.”
Union (7-0) increased a three-point lead after one period to 26-8 at the half by outscoring the Lady Warriors, 17-2.
“We didn’t play our best game and it showed on the scoreboard tonight,” Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said. “We’re going to continue to get better each and every game; it’s a process for us.
“We graduated a lot of kids from the last couple of years and we got some new kids stepping up in new roles. We’re going to have our growing pains.”
Union’s defense put pressure on Mohawk (2-4) in the second quarter. The Lady Warriors were held to just one field goal in the second quarter.
“It’s a defensive strategy for us every night,” Nogay said. “We take pride in playing defense. We told them we had to get after it.
“We can’t let them stand around and fire away because they’re very good shooters and it’s a very good basketball team...that’s our M.O. For us during the year, we want to get after teams defensively.”
Kelly Cleaver netted a game-high 20 points for the Lady Scots. She also added six rebounds and three steals.
“It was definitely a big team game and it was tough coming out against a triple A team, especially because they won WPIALs last year,” Cleaver said. “The first half was a little bit rough. But after that, we adjusted to what they were doing and picked it up.
“Our defense was definitely really good today. I think the only thing we could fix is long rebounds, boxing out on long rebounds and cleaning up some of the sloppy turnovers in the beginning. Other than that, I’d say we’re pretty solid.”
Zoe Lepri grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for Union to go with her eight points. Kayla Fruehstorfer handed out a team-best six assists, while adding five steals, three blocks and six points. Elise Booker also had eight points for the winners.
Both teams scored 15 points in the third quarter and Union carried a 41-23 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Erynne Capalbo collected 11 points to lead Mohawk. Alexa Kadilak and Madisyn Cole chipped in with six markers each for the visitors.
