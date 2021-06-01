WASHINGTON, Pa. — The linescore told the tale for the Union High baseball team Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Pa. — The pain still haunts Union High senior pitcher Jake Vitale.
Five innings. Nine hits allowed, including six runs — five earned. He walked three and struck out just one.
Those numbers added up to a 9-6 WPIAL Class 1A championship loss to California in 2019, his sophomore season.
"It's never going to leave my memory, that's for sure," Vitale said of the 2019 loss. "It pushed me to work harder for this season."
On Tuesday, Vitale carved out a much more pleasant memory for himself and his Scotties teammates.
Vitale (7-0) threw a no-hitter, walking three and striking out 15 in a 3-0 WPIAL Class 1A championship victory over Riverview at Wild Things Park. It's the first WPIAL baseball championship for Union.
"My two-seam fastball was working well," Vitale said. "I mainly stuck to my fastball today. They couldn't catch up to it."
Junior catcher Nick Vitale, Jake's brother, noted Jake's dominance.
"Everything was working," Nick Vitale said. "He was working everything away and he was putting them away quick.
"Everything was spot on. He had good location and good velocity."
Story continues below video
Union coach Bill Sanders was confident giving Jake Vitale the ball against the Raiders.
"Jake has been lights out all year," Sanders said. He's been pretty dominant all year.
"He's been the ace for three years now for me. To do it in a championship game like this is phenomenal. He had a look in his eyes going to play Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (in the quarterfinals) and he had that look in his eye today. He was locked in for the start."
The 15 strikeouts gave Jake Vitale 103 for the season in 43 innings pitched.
"He popped his fastball really well and it made his curveball look even better," Sanders said. "He's able to throw three pitches for strikes. Once he gets ahead of you, it's hard to know what is coming."
Jake Vitale was nearing the pitch limit, which is 105 for the postseason, entering the seventh inning. He finished with 102 total pitches, 15 coming in the seventh.
"We knew where we were at entering the seventh," Sanders said. "We talked to him about being efficient out there and he got the job done to finish it off."
Jake Vitale and Nick Vitale work well together as the team's battery, according to Sanders.
"They work together in the offseason constantly," Sanders said. "They want to fight each other some days and they love each other some days."
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players look on from the dugout during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Joseph Annarelli catches a ball during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Jacob Vitale pitches during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Tyler Staub steals home during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Tyler Staub celebrates scoring the first point of the day during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players look on from the dugout during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players look on from the dugout during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Rocco Galmarini slides back into first base during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Rocco Galmarini runs to third base during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players look on from the dugout during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Jacob Vitale pitches during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Jacob Vitale pitches during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players in between innings during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Jackson Clark bats during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Jackson Clark runs through first base during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union fans cheer during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Jackson Clark safely steals second base during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Jackson Clark high fives teammates between innings during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players look on from the dugout during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Michael Gunn exits the dugout between innings during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union fans cheer during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union fans cheer during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Jacob Vitale pitches during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Tyler Staub jumps for an overthrown ball during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union fans cheer during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union third baseman, Joseph Annarelli fields a ground ball during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union third baseman, Joseph Annarelli celebrates after getting Riverside player out during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union third baseman, Joseph Annarelli celebrates after getting Riverside player out during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players in between innings during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union fans cheer during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union fans cheer during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union fans cheer during a WPIAL championship game against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Jackson Clark gets excited for a teammate during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Tyler Staub riles up the crowd during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Tyler Staub greets his coach during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union’s Jacob Vitale pitches during a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players pose for a photo following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS Union players celebrate following a WPIAL championship win against Riverview.
