The Union High football team struck for 20 third-quarter points last night.
And Mother Nature had an answer.
Lightning was spotted in the area, forcing a delay of close to 20 minutes last night on the Scotties' home field against Northgate. When the delay reached that length, Union coach Stacy Robinson and Northgate coach Michael Fulmore got together and discussed the options. Lightning was spotted several times during that time frame.
The two sides agreed to suspend the game with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter and the Scotties holding a 34-21 lead. The Flames have possession after Union (0-2 conference, 0-3 overall) kicked off following a 19-yard scoring pass from Tyler Staub and a Staub two-point conversion pass from Benedict.
"I guess it's not a hard decision with the weather and the continued lightning," Robinson said. "We're just getting pushed back each time there was a lightning strike.
"The best interest for everyone was to let them get home and get rested so they can get back on the road in the morning. It was mutual by both teams."
The game will be resumed at noon today and it has to be played to completion because it is a conference contest.
"There's no use crying about it. You have to take the hand that is dealt to you," Robinson said. "It's not common. In my 23 years, I think I've had maybe two, three of these (suspended games) at the most."
The Flames (0-1, 0-2) led 7-0 after the first quarter. But the Scotties' Michael Flowers raced 83 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was wide and Northgate held a 7-6 margin with 7:08 to go in the opening half.
"Mike is a quality football player," Robinson said. "I'm not surprised by him. He's been doing it over the years. He's been making big plays. He's a senior now and we expect that out of him."
Benedict reached the end zone on a one-yard quarterback sneak with 3:39 remaining in the half. Flowers hauled in the two-point conversion pass to push the buffer to 14-7. The score held until halftime.
Northgate scored two touchdowns to go up 21-14. But the Scotties answered with three consecutive touchdowns.
Flowers caught a short pass from Benedict and turned it into a 68-yard touchdown reception. Benedict intercepted Northgate quarterback Christian Davin on the visitors' first play after the Flowers score and he raced 35 yards for a touchdown.
"It was big," Robinson said of Benedict's pick six. "I was worried because they kept striking all night and I was worried they were going to do it again.
"I just yelled at Tyler to watch that slant and he moved out at the right time. I'm glad he was able to make the play."
The Scotties went for two after both touchdowns and failed each time, giving the hosts a 26-21 lead.
Flowers has 10 carries for 164 rushing yards and two receptions for 76 yards. Benedict is 6 of 13 for 128 yards with two touchdowns.
NORTHGATE 7 0 14 X — 21
UNION 0 14 20 X — 34
Scoring plays
NORTHGATE — Jacian Sustaya, 43-yard pass from Christian Davin (Herman Darjee kick).
UNION — Michael Flowers, 83-yard run (kick failed).
UNION — Tyler Benedict, 1-yard run (Flowers pass from Benedict).
NORTHGATE — Sustaya, 66-yard pass from Davin (Darjee kick).
NORTHGATE — Delvin Mitchell, 4-yard pass from Davin (Darjee kick).
UNION — Flowers, 68-yard pass from Benedict (pass failed).
UNION — Benedict, 35-yard interception return (run failed).
UNION — Tyler Staub, 19-yard pass from Benedict (Staub pass from Benedict).
