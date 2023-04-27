The Union school board hired Christina Hunt as the varsity cheerleading advisor during its April voting meeting.
Hunt will be hired effective July 1, and will be paid a stipend of $4,500.
A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 7:14 pm
The Union school board hired Christina Hunt as the varsity cheerleading advisor during its April voting meeting.
Story continues below video
Hunt will be hired effective July 1, and will be paid a stipend of $4,500.
John "Skip" Myers, age 66, of New Castle passed away the early morning of April 26, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born Oct. 16, 1956, in New Castle, he was the son of the late John H. and Jean E. (Floyd) Myers. Skip was a graduate of Laurel High School and Grove City Col…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.