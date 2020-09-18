The Union High volleyball team rolled to a win Thursday night.
The Lady Scots scored a 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Western Beaver.
Hannah Bowen handed out 15 assists, while serving up four aces for Union (3-0 section, 3-0 overall). Raquel Zarlingo posted three kills and 22 digs for the Lady Scots, while Elise Booker delivered eight kills, 13 digs and three aces.
Kendall Preuhs scooped up eight digs and Isabell King added seven.
Union won the JV match, 15-25, 25-17, 15-10.
Madison Mangelli scooped up 18 digs to go along with five aces, while Isabell King collected three kills, seven digs, three assists and four aces.
Zoe Lepri swatted three shots will slamming five kills.
Lady ’Canes lose
Hopewell beat New Castle, 25-9, 26-24, 25-15, in Section 4-3A action.
India Bailey led the Lady ’Canes (0-3) with seven kills and three saves, while Jayden Hawkins chipped in with three assists and three kills.
Logan Holmes slammed four kills for New Castle and Julianna Evans made five saves. Davion Blanchard delivered six kills and six saves. Amore Lyles posted three kills and Sarah Hunyadai registered three assists and five saves.
Hopewell won the JV match, 26-24, 25-18.
Mohawk falls
The Lady Warriors dropped a Section 1-2A road decision to New Brighton, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22.
Talia Magno recorded seven points and six assists for Mohawk, while Megan Veon was next with five kills.
Mohawk won the JV match 25-21, 17-25, 15-4.
Cassidy Lehman scored 15 points for the Lady Warriors and Audrey Magno added five kills.
Lady ‘Hounds prevail
Wilmington won at Mercer, 25-17, 25-10, 25-22.
Remi Koi led the Lady ’Hounds (2-0) with 35 digs, while Rachel Lego added 19 assists and Gabi Lego 11 kills.
Lady Lancers cruise
Neshannock rolled to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-16 Section 1-2A home win over Beaver Falls.
Maddi DeMatteo served 23 points for the Lady Lancers, and Zoe Vitale was next with nine. Marian Haggerty recorded five kills.
Neshannock won the JV match, 25-19, 25-17.
GolfWilmington places fifth
Kaitlyn Hoover recorded an 87 to lead the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Oak Tree.
Garrett Heller was next for Wilmington with a 94, while Cooper Cline collected a 112. Maxwell Frederick fired a 113.
The Greyhounds garnered a team total of 406.
Hickory won the event with a 319 and Slippery Rock took second with a 338. Grove City was third with a 343 and West Middlesex captured fourth with a 376. Sharpsville notched a 416 to finish sixth. Sharon, which didn’t field a complete team, took seventh.
New Castle tops foe
George Joseph racked up a 43 to lead the Red Hurricane to a 223-253 Section 5-3A win over Central Valley on the par-36 back nine at Sylvan Heights.
Rocco Bernadina and Josh Hoerner each shot a 44 for New Castle (2-8, 2-8), while Jacob Wagner added a 45. Dom Natale contributed a 47.
Bernadina leadsNew Castle
Rocco Bernadina shot a 40 for the Red Hurricane in a 204-241 Section 5-3A loss to Moon on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Jacob Wagner fired a 47 for New Castle (1-8, 1-8), while Josh Hoerner carded a 49. George Joseph notched a 51 and Dom Natale recorded a 54.
George liftsShenango to win
Tommy George fired a 39 to propel the Wildcats to a 216-249 Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Brayden Cast posted a 41 for Shenango (7-1, 7-1) and Vince Sibeto was next with a 42. Zach Herb scored a 46 for the winners and Tommy Presnar chipped in with a 48.
Ellwood tops Mohawk
Milo Sesti and Joe Hudson both shot a 42 to propel the Wolverines to a 223-241 Section 5-2A win over Mohawk on the par-36 back nine at Delmar.
Zach Polojac posted a 43 for Ellwood City Lincoln (5-2, 5-2), while Ryan Hampton tallied a 47. Angelo Agostinelli added a 49.
Jack Barth paced the Warriors with a 39, while Keigan Hopper scored a 44. Jackson Miller notched a 51, Mason Hopper contributed a 52 and Caleb Mays followed with a 55.
Girls tennisLady Greyhounds cruise
Wilmington won all five matches in scoring a 5-0 District 10, Region 2-2A home win over Franklin.
Grace Hendrickson (No. 1), Mary Matyasovsky (No. 2), and Taylor Dlugozima captured singles wins for Wilmington (5-1, 5-1).
The doubles teams of Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (No. 1), and Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (No. 2) earned victories as well.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, FRANKLIN 0
SINGLES
1. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Julia Lusher 6-4, 6-3.
2. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Alexah Proper 6-0, 6-0.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Alex Nordozzi 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Gracia Riddle/Ryah Smith 6-2, 6-0.
2. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (W) won via forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.