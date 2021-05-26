By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
MARS — The Union High softball team will play for a championship.
Raquel Zarlingo had three hits and Halaena Blakley pitched the Lady Scots to a 7-2 WPIAL Class 1A semifinal win over Leechburg at Mars High School on Tuesday.
“This was a great win,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “Leechburg is a good team. We just jumped on them quick.
“I thought we were pretty solid in the field.”
Third-seeded Union (12-7) will meet top-seeded West Greene (17-2) on June 2 or June 3 in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game at California University at a time to be determined.
The Lady Pioneers are no stranger to the Lady Scots. Union is making its second appearance in the WPIAL championship game. The first time was in 2019 and West Greene came away with an 11-0 decision.
“The way this is going, the girls deserve it,” Fisher said of the team’s appearance in the championship game. “We are really hungry. I think the girls were starstruck the first time.”
Union and West Greene have secured spots in the PIAA playoffs.
“That’s fantastic,” Fisher said of getting an opportunity to play in the state playoffs. “For the seniors, this is their last chance. We’re trying to go out with a bang.”
The Lady Scots tallied 10 hits. Blakley and Skylar Fisher chipped in with two hits each. Fisher swatted a home run as well.
Fisher and Zarlingo knocked in two runs apiece for the winners.
“I thought they did great,” Doug Fisher said of Union’s offensive attack. “I thought the girls settled down and played well.”
Blakley (12-7) went the distance to earn the win. She gave up seven hits and two earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts.
“She was fantastic,” Doug Fisher said. “That two-seamer (fastball) is something else.
“She did great. She ended the game with a strikeout; that’s huge.”
Union scored three runs in the third, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Second-seeded Leechburg (12-5) plated a marker in the second and another in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.