Union High's Gunn commits to play football at Louisville

Union High’s Aaron Gunn made it official Tuesday.
Gunn, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound junior offensive and defensive lineman, committed to the University of Louisville to continue his academic and football career. The Cardinals, an Atlantic Coast Conference member, finished 8-5 last year and beat Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl, 38-28.
“The first thing is I’m happy for him,” Scotties football coach Stacy Robinson said. “First and foremost, he’s a great kid. He deserves all the honors and accolades that he’s getting.
“Recruiting is a heavy load to carry around. It’s something not many get to experience. The daily barrage from coaches. Wondering where he will spend the next four years.”
But the questions of where he will go are over now that Gunn has made his decision.
Gunn was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 1A All-State squad and was a first-team selection on the Pennsylvania Football News all-state team as well for 2019. The Scotties compiled a 3-4 mark in the Big Seven and 3-7 overall.
In addition to Louisville, Gunn, a son of Joe and Tenacia Gunn, had received offers from West Virginia, Michigan State and Kentucky. Aaron’s older brother Joe also is a Division I athlete, playing baseball at Penn State University.
“The biggest thing for Aaron was between his freshman and sophomore years is he works hard at his craft. It’s not a hobby for him,” Robinson said. “They saw something in his ability, his footwork and his ability to be coached.
“He can play in that five-yard square up and he’s getting better each day at it.”
Making the decision months ahead of the senior season will be beneficial to Gunn according to Robinson.
“I think it allows him to take a deep breath,” Robinson said. “He can focus on his senior year and get better.
“He won’t be wondering about this school or that school or which school will point him in the right direction.”
Colleges have had an eye on Gunn for the last couple of seasons.
“They see how his body is transforming,” Robinson said. “They see he’s working hard. He touches all the bases and does the right things. I’m happy for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.