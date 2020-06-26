Union High hires Wilmington grad King as varsity boys golf coach

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Ryan King got the opportunity he was looking for this week.
Union High hired King, a 2003 Wilmington High graduate, as the school’s varsity boys golf coach. King replaces Bob Palmer, who stepped down.
“I’m absolutely excited at the opportunity to coach Union,” King said. “I’m excited to meet the kids and teach them my experience.
“I’ve been playing golf all my life. I’m excited to see them improve and grow. If I can help one kid learn the game of golf and enjoy it for a lifetime like my high school coach (James Greenaway) did for me, this experience will be a success in my eyes.”
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and concerns surrounding it, King has yet to touch base with prospective Scotties golfers.
“Meeting them is the next step for me,” King said of the team. “I want to teach them the rules and get out on the course.
“Things are a little delayed. Hopefully next week we’ll get in touch. I’d like to get in touch with them as soon as possible. We’re not allowed to do anything until July.”
In normal settings, teams would have more interaction on and off the course, as well as the players that will comprise the team.
“I think it makes it difficult,” said King of the situation surrounding the pandemic. “In the past, you’d have spring sign-ups.
“You knew in the past who would play and things like that. This has thrown a bit of a wrench into it, for sure.”
King, who is a lieutenant with the Union Township Police Department, a job he was promoted to in 2015, feels there will be sports in the fall.
“I’m optimistic about it, especially for golf,” King said. “It’s not a contact sport. You’re not close to people.
“It’s one of the safer sports in the fall. If there are problems, I think it’s the last sport that would be canceled because you can social distance.”
