Union High grad headed to Houghton Hall of Honor

Union Township native Darren Berkley is going into the Houghton College Athletics Hall of Honor.
Berkley will be honored during a virtual induction ceremony Saturday.
Berkley, a former Union High star, put up big numbers for Houghton men’s basketball.
He finished his four-year career with 1,508 points, which stands fifth all-time in the Houghton record books. His 244 career three-pointers rank No. 1 in Houghton history.
He was a two-time all-conference selection and was part of a Houghton team that finished 18-9, earned a top-20 ranking in the NAIA during the season, and made an appearance in the district playoffs.
Since moving on from Houghton, Berkley has served as a high school teacher, coach and administrator.
He is currently the head basketball coach at Massaponox High School in Virginia.
At Massaponox, he has led his team to the school’s first two district championships in 2019 and 2020 and advanced to last year’s 6A state final four. His overall coaching record is 328-190 in 21 years on the sideline.
“More than the wins and losses have been the opportunities to influence lives. Houghton helped me grow into a Christian leader,” Berkley said. “All the spiritual opportunities in chapel, the dorms, celebration and team trips enabled me to seek the Lord and grow in his grace.”
Berkley’s parents are Peggy and Dale Berkley Sr. of Union Township.
Peggy is a retired public health nurse from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Dale is the owner of New Castle Industrial Railroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.