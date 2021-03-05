MONESSEN — The Union High girls basketball team made history Thursday night.
The Lady Scots won their first playoff game in at least 30 years, capturing a 39-24 WPIAL Class 1A first-round matchup over host Monessen.
“It definitely feels good,” second-year Union coach Rob Nogay said. “It’s a great step forward. We worked hard to get to this point.
“It’s a total team effort. The girls really stepped up. It’s definitely a move in the right direction.”
In addition, the game marked the first playoff matchup for Union since a 45-36 first-round loss to Winchester Thurston in 2013.
“We want to continue to get better,” Nogay said. “We have sophomores and freshmen on the roster playing well.
“We’ll set some higher goals. This season isn’t done yet. We’re just getting our feet wet in the playoffs. To go down there and get a win over Monessen is a step in the right direction.”
Union (10-10), seeded No. 11, will face third-seeded Eden Christian Academy (10-6) at 6 p.m. Monday at a site to be determined.
The Lady Warriors won both games over the Lady Scots in Section 1 action, 59-31 at home and 43-36 at Union.
“They’re definitely a good team,” Nogay said of Eden Christian Academy. “They’re a team that gets after it. We’ll be up for the challenge.”
Elise Booker paced the Lady Scots with 14 points. She added seven rebounds and three steals.
“She’s growing into a complete player,” Nogay said of Booker. “She’s the quarterback of the offense.
“I couldn’t be happier with how she’s playing. She’s bought in.”
Zoe Lepri was next with eight markers and a game-best 16 rebounds. Lepri added three steals as well. Kayla Fruehstorfer followed with six points.
Kendall Preuhs posted five points and 14 rebounds for the winners.
“We had a lot of girls doing many different things for us in this game,” Nogay said. “I can’t say enough about this team and the effort they gave tonight.”
Mercedes Majors tossed in nine points to lead the sixth-seeded Lady Greyhounds (9-12).
