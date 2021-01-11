The Union High boys basketball team took care of business Saturday.
Three players scored in double figures for the Scotties as the team raced to a 79-41 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Cornell. It was the season opener for Union.
“I was just excited to get out there. It’s been a long while,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “It was a little sloppy, but that’s to be expected.
“I thought they played hard and that’s all I can ask for at this point.”
Matthew Stanley paced Union with 18 points. Cameron Taylor and Mark Stanley added 11 markers apiece.
Anthony Stanley contributed 10 rebounds and five assists for the Scotties. Matthew, Anthony and Mark are sons of the coach. Kaden Fisher snared seven rebounds.
MJ Smith scored 22 points to lead the Raiders (0-3).
Ellwood City 60,Wilmington 36
The Wolverines pulled away in the second half to knock off the host Greyhounds.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-1) led 28-23 at the half. But the Wolverines outscored Wilmington (0-1) 18-11 in the third period to take control.
Joseph Roth led Ellwood City with 18 points and Steve Antuono was next with 10.
Caelan Bender tossed in 17 tallies for the Greyhounds and Mason Reed was next with 12.
GirlsNew Castle 49, Sto-Rox 42
The visiting Lady ‘Canes held on for a road win over the Lady Vikings.
New Castle erased an 11-4 deficit after one quarter to forge a 17-16 halftime buffer.
“It was the first game back after being off the last three weeks. There’s no excuse, but we started slow,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “It was a tough game and there were a lot of fouls.
“We went into halftime with a one-point lead and then we were able to turn it on.”
New Castle (2-0) pushed the lead to 35-22 after three quarters.
“We played our tempo and we got after it some in the second half,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “It just really flustered them. I told them to keep pushing and let them make mistakes.”
Aayanni Hudson led the Lady ‘Canes with 17 points and Neena Flora contributed 14. Mia Graham garnered 10 markers.
Alicia Young scored 17 points to pace Sto-Rox (0-2).
OLSH 52,
Neshannock 45
The Lady Lancers came up short on the road against the Lady Chargers.
Neshannock (1-1) trailed by three points with 3 1/2 minutes to play but couldn’t overcome Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
The Lady Chargers (1-0) won the rebounding battle, 37-26. They pulled down 14 offensive boards.
“Offensive rebounds were the difference,” veteran Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “There was a couple of key possessions down the stretch and they made their free throws.
“It was a little bit sloppy at times. You’re doing a good job if you give yourself a chance late in the game on the road. The kids played hard.”
Neleh Nogay notched 15 points, seven steals and seven assists for the Lady Lancers.
“Neleh played outstanding,” Grybowski said. “She played every minute and she never came out.
“I thought the kids played hard and hustled.”
Addi Watts recorded nine rebounds and Megan Pallerino pulled down seven.
Kayleigh Constantino collected 15 points for the Lady Chargers.
Bishop Canevin 45,
Union 19
The Lady Scots dropped their season opener to the visiting Lady Crusaders.
Kayla Fruehstorfer paced Union with seven points and Zoe Lepri chipped in with six. Fruehstorfer made five steals and Zoe Lepri pulled down a team-best nine rebounds.
Jose Buchichoi scored 16 points for Bishop Canevin.
Wrestling
Laurel competes in tournament
The Spartans compiled a 2-3 mark at the Sheetz Classic, which was hosted by Greenville.
Laurel defeated Cambridge Springs (45-21) and Eisenhower (39-25). The Spartans lost to Brookville (58-15), Greenville (39-33) and North Star (45-28).
Grant Mackay posted a 5-0 record at 160 for the Spartans. Mitch Miles (285) 4-1, Charles Krepp (145) 3-2, Tommy Hetzer (126) 3-2, Brady Cooper (152) 3-2 and Aiden Pearce (132) 3-0 also fared well for Laurel.
