A strong start paved the way for the Union High boys basketball team Wednesday night.
The Scotties built a 15-point lead early and cruised to a 53-31 nonsection home win over Wilmington.
Union (17-2), winners of four straight, was coming off a 75-45 WPIAL Section 1-1A road win on Tuesday against Eden Christian. Nineteen players took the floor for the Scotties in Wednesday's win.
"They came out hard," Union coach Mark Stanley said of his team. "We got an early lead and that was important.
"After the win on the road, I liked how they came out. Not having a JV game and getting everyone in and getting them some minutes is always a plus."
Mark Stanley scored a game-high 17 points for the Scotties and his brother Matthew Stanley was next with 12. Matthew Stanley added five assists and four steals, while Mark Stanley tallied five rebounds.
Damien Micco posted 13 points for the Greyhounds and Colin Hill was next with 12.
Mohawk 55,
Freedom 52
The Warriors picked up their second straight win by holding off the visiting Bulldogs.
Jay Wrona, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer on Tuesday night at Beaver Falls, led Mohawk (5-13) with 23 points. Keigan Hopper was next with 11.
Carter Huggins recorded 21 points to lead Freedom (2-15).
The Bulldogs held a 15-9 lead after one quarter and a 24-23 margin at the half. Freedom carried a 41-40 buffer into the final frame.
Girls
North Catholic 54,
Ellwood City 40
The Lady Wolverines fell short in a Section 1-3A home loss to the Trojanettes.
Ellwood City Lincoln (4-6, 7-10) had won three games in a row entering the game.
North Catholic (10-0, 13-4) led 17-12 after the first quarter and 27-22 at the half. The Trojanettes carried a 32-24 margin into the fourth quarter.
Claire Noble netted 14 points for the Lady Wolverines and Saige Chambers collected 12.
Freedom 46,
Laurel 29
The Lady Spartans' struggles in the middle two quarters proved costly in dropping a Section 1-3A home loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
The teams were deadlocked at 9 after one quarter. Laurel (5-4, 10-7) was outscored 9-2 in the second quarter and 16-6 in the third quarter to trail 34-17 going to the fourth quarter.
Danielle Pontius posted eight points for the Lady Spartans and Lucia Lombardo was next with six.
Shaye Bailey bucketed 18 points to lead Freedom (7-2, 13-4).
