Union grad Seamans is ACC Player of the Week

Softball junior infielder and Union High graduate Sarah Seamans has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week for her performance in Pitt’s sweep of the University of North Carolina last weekend.
Seamans had a powerful weekend at the plate against the Lady Tar Heels, batting .571 (8-for-14) with eight hits, three home runs, eight RBI, two walks and registered a 1.214 slugging percentage and .625 on-base percentage. The first baseman also had 33 putouts and zero errors, recording a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Seamans, a daughter of Wayne and Diane Seamans, is in the Top 20 in multiple offensive categories in the conference, as she’s tied for sixth in RBI (30), tied for third in home runs (10), 14th in total bases (67) and tied for 20th in slugging percentage (.620). Her 231 putouts also rank fourth in the league.
Seamans is the second Panther this season to be honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference, as senior Morgan Batesole was named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Mar. 2.
Pitt swept North Carolina in four games, the first sweep over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent since defeating Boston College in three games May 3-5, 2019. Pitt next travels to Boston College to face the Lady Eagles in four games beginning Friday.
The Lady Panthers are 9-20 in Atlantic Coast Conference action and 14-25 overall.
