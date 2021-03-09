The run is over for the Union High girls basketball team.
The Lady Scots, who won their first WPIAL playoff game in at least 30 years last week, dropped a 48-38 Class 1A quarterfinal-round contest to Eden Christian. The game was played at Sewickley Academy.
Union (10-11), seeded No. 11, was playing without head coach Rob Nogay. Nogay missed the game as he was dealing with COVID symptoms. Assistant coach John Fruehstorfer coached the team in Nogay’s absence.
“When you’re missing your head coach, they’re wondering what is going on and things like that,” Fruehstorfer said. “I felt we had them tuned in. They were on track.
“Eden Christian is a team we’ve played a couple of times this year. I thought the girls played hard. They knew (Coach Nogay) couldn’t be there. But take your hat off to the girls, they battled to the end and did a great job. They wanted this game real bad.”
The third-seeded Lady Warriors (11-6) led 7-5 after the first quarter and 20-13 at the break. Eden Christian held a 33-25 margin going to the final quarter.
“The girls just kept battling,” Fruehstorfer said of Union. “We would get a couple of good stops on defense. We played hard.
“We left it out on the court. We came out and matched their intensity. We changed defenses a couple of times.”
Elise Booker scored 11 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals for Union. Bella Cameron was next with nine markers and Kayla Fruehstorfer added seven.
Cameron collected seven rebounds.
Taylor Haring recorded 18 points for the Lady Warriors.
Eden Christian will battle second-seeded West Greene at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Union loses just one player to graduation — Gianna Trott.
“She was a huge part of our program. I can’t say enough good things about Gianna Trott,” Nogay said. “She’s a trooper and she works hard.
“We will be hard-pressed to replace her. She always did what we asked her to do. She set the tone for the younger kids. We’ll miss her for sure.”
Said John Fruehstorfer of the program, “I’m really excited for Union girls basketball. I’m really proud of the girls, even though we came up short tonight. Coach Nogay has done a great job.”
