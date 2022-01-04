The Union High girls basketball team kept its momentum Monday night.
The Lady Scots shook off a rough night at the foul line to capture a 44-42 WPIAL Section 1-1A road win over Eden Christian.
Union (1-0 section, 8-0 overall) was just 11 of 26 at the foul line in the win.
Elise Booker notched 16 points with 10 steals for the Lady Scots. Kelly Cleaver collected 14 points, nine rebounds and six steals for the victors.
Emilia Johnson netted 14 points to lead Eden Christian (0-1, 5-2).
Shenango 32,
South Side Beaver 30
The Lady Wildcats hung on for a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Rams.
South Side Beaver (1-2, 6-3) hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the final margin to two points. Shenango (2-0, 6-2) coach Ricci LaRocco returned to the bench after missing the two holiday tournament games in COVID quarantine, while Bob Natale filled in in the two victories.
“It was good to be back off COVID and it’s nice to be back out there with the team,” LaRocco said. “This was a hard-fought section game.
“I don’t think we came out with the intensity we needed to, but we found a way to win a close game.”
Kylee Rubin recorded a team-high 12 points for the Lady Wildcats and Emilee Fedrizzi added 10. Rubin pulled down nine rebounds, while Fedrizzi handed out eight assists with four steals.
“We’re not good enough to walk out there without effort,” LaRocco said. “When we play to our ability, I think we’re pretty good.
“We were in a dogfight. South Side Beaver is a good basketball team.”
Savannah Bailey tossed in 12 tallies for the Lady Rams.
New Castle 47,
Ambridge 35
The Lady ‘Canes rallied in the second half to capture a Section 2-4A road win over the Lady Bridgers.
New Castle (1-2, 4-3) trailed 11-6 after the first quarter and 24-23 at the half. The Lady ‘Canes outscored Ambridge, 10-4, in the third quarter to take a 33-28 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“This was a huge team win for us coming off Christmas break,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We overcame obstacles and stuck together for 32 minutes and got it done.
“It wasn’t pretty but it’s a win and we will take it.”
Neena Flora led the Lady ‘Canes with 15 points and Raegan Hudson grabbed seven rebounds.
“Raegan Hudson came up huge for us in the second half with her rebounds and really set the tempo and got us going,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “It was an all-around great team effort.”
Angelena Bratton scored 12 points to lead the Lady Bridgers (0-3, 0-8).
Ellwood City 48,
Brentwood 28
Kyla Servick scored 16 points to pace the Lady Wolverines to a nonsection road win over the Lady Spartans.
Ellwood City Lincoln (3-5) led 11-8 after the first quarter and 26-13 at the break. The Lady Wolverines pushed the buffer to 37-23 going to the final frame.
Claire Noble was next with 10 tallies for Ellwood City.
Mia March netted 10 points for Brentwood (3-5).
Laurel 46,
Beaver Falls 33
The Lady Spartans took charge in the second quarter en route to a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Tigers.
Laurel (2-0, 4-3) trailed 11-8 after the first quarter before outscoring Beaver Falls (1-2, 1-5) 15-2 in the second quarter for a 23-13 halftime advantage.
“They really did a nice job passing the ball around the perimeter against their zone in the second quarter,” interim Lady Spartans coach Jim Marcantino said. “That got them moving and we hit some wide open shots.
“We got more patient and did a better job moving it and shooting it. I was really impressed with their patience and attacking the zones tonight.”
Danielle Pontius paced Laurel with 14 points, three assists and three steals. Regan Atkins and Kendra Ruperto recorded 10 markers apiece for the Lady Spartans. Atkins added three rebounds and Ruperto chipped in with three steals.
Mohawk at North Catholic
No information was provided.
