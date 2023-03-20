KITTANNING — The Union High girls basketball team picked up another come-from-behind win Saturday.
The Lady Scots dug a 10-point halftime deficit before rallying for a 43-37 PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal-round victory over Williamsburg at Armstrong High School.
“I thought we played very well,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We played hard. In the beginning of the game, we got down; that seems to be our start the last two games.
“We got after them defensively in the second half. We changed a few things defensively. We slowed them down in the second half.”
Union (21-6) advances to the state semifinals and will meet Berlin Brothersvalley at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hempfield High. The Lady Mountaineers (23-5), who are the District 5 champs, edged Otto-Eldred in the quarterfinals, 40-39.
“They’re a very good basketball team,” Nogay said of Berlin Brothersvalley. “(Grace Sechler) and (Jen Countryman) are two of their top players.
“For us, we have to talk about what we have to do and what we have to do to be successful. They’re a good team and we’re expecting a good game. Great teams are still alive in the Final Four.”
The Lady Scots trailed Elk County Catholic by 12 points early in the third quarter of the state quarterfinals before bouncing back for the win.
“The four seniors that we have, they have been with me for four years,” Nogay said. “They’re always going to be in a game.
“They’ve done that the last couple of weeks. They’re willing to do the little tings, get after people defensively, and find a away to get the job done.”
Williamsburg led 10-7 after one quarter and 24-14 at the break. Union outscored the Blue Pirates, 12-2, in the third period to knot the count at 26 going to the final frame.
Kayla Fruehstorfer’s 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter gave Union the lead for good at 29-26. It was the Lady Scots’ first lead since an 11-10 margin early in the second quarter.
“Defensively, we got after them a little bit better,” Nogay said of the third quarter. “We got hurt on the glass in the first half.
“We got some good looks on the offensive end. We knew shots would open up. We just needed to stay calm and let the game run its course.”
Zoe Lepri led the Lady Scots with 14 points. Kayla Fruehstorfer and Kelly Cleaver chipped in nine markers each. Kylie Fruehstorfer added seven markers.
Cleaver contributed eight rebounds and three blocks. Kayla Fruehstorfer handed out three assists with five rebounds, while Lepri added seven boards and three steals.
“It was another all-around effort from our girls,” Nogay said. “Zoe has been playing well down the stretch.
“Kelly does many things on top of the scoring. Kayla stepped up huge with some big 3s. Kendall Preuhs plays big on defense. Everyone in the lineup has been stepping up for us. When you can count on different girls stepping up, that’s a big key.”
Union was just 12 of 26 at the free-throw line.
“I’m not happy about that,” Nogay said. “We have to get back to work on them and shooting them correctly in practice.
“You’ll have nights like that sometimes. We were lucky to come out of it with a win.”
Jayla Woodruff paced all scorers with 15 points for Williamsburg.
A Leanna Royer 3-pointer at the three-minute mark of the fourth period cut the Blue Pirates’ deficit to 34-30. The seven-point margin prior to that trifecta represented Union’s largest lead of the game.
Tuesday’s winner advances to meet the survivor of the Lourdes Regional-Mountain View matchup at noon Friday at Hershey’s GIANT Center in the state championship game.
