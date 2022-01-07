The roll continues for the Union High girls basketball team.
The Lady Scots took charge in the second quarter en route to a 51-19 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Bishop Canevin on Thursday night.
Union (2-0 section, 9-0 overall) pushed an 11-7 advantage after one quarter to 23-7 at the half.
Elise Booker scored game-high 16 points for the Lady Scots. She added four steals and three assists. Kelly Cleaver was next with 14 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.
Amber Cross contributed seven markers for Bishop Canevin (0-1, 4-3).
Sewickley Academy 32,
Shenango 28
Free-throw shooting spelled doom for the Lady Wildcats in a Section 1-2A road loss to the Lady Panthers.
Shenango (2-1, 6-3) was just 4 of 14 from the charity stripe in the narrow loss.
“You’re not going to win many games going 4 for 14,” first-year Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Fundamentally, we’re not playing real well right now. That’s something I need to figure out.
“The last couple of games, it’s been the same thing. We need to get back in the gym and figure this out.”
Kylee Rubin paced Shenango with 13 points and 22 rebounds.
North Catholic 60,
Laurel 46
The Lady Spartans came up short in a Section 1-3A home loss to the Trojanettes.
Laurel (2-1, 4-4) trailed 16-13 after the first quarter and 30-23 at the half. North Catholic pushed the advantage to 46-37 after three quarters.
Regan Atkins posted 15 points and six rebounds for the Lady Spartans, while Joselynn Fortuna added 10 markers and seven boards.
Wilmington 62,
Titusville 17
The Lady Greyhounds opened District 10, Region 4-3A action with an easy home win over the Lady Rockets.
Wilmington (1-0, 6-3) built a 22-7 advantage after the first quarter and increased it to 39-8 at the break.
Lia Krarup and Maelee Whiting scored 14 points each for the Lady Greyhounds, while AnnaLee Gardner garnered 10. Krarup notched five steals and seven assists, and Whiting pulled down 10 rebounds. Gardner notched five steals and five assists.
Karah Deal delivered 10 boards and nine points for the victors.
“It was nice to start off strong,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “When we do start strong, good things happen for us.
“It was good balanced scoring for us, too. It was nice to see Maelee Whiting and AnnaLee Gardner step up for us.”
Freedom 61,
Mohawk 32
The Lady Warriors dug an early deficit and couldn’t overcome it in dropping a Section 1-3A home game to the Lady Bulldogs.
Mohawk (1-3, 2-7) has lost four games in a row.
The Lady Warriors trailed 13-4 after one quarter and 31-10 at the half.
Erynne Capalbo collected 12 points to lead Mohawk.
Freedom is now 2-1, 5-3.
