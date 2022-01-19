The first round went to the Union High girls basketball team.
In a matchup of the WPIAL Section 1-1A’s top two teams, the Lady Scots took the initial showdown, 43-41, Tuesday night at Covelli Fieldhouse.
“It was a huge win for us,” Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer said.
Union (4-0 section, 11-0 overall) benefited from a strong start. The Lady Scots scored the game’s first six points and posted a 12-5 edge at the buzzer.
“That’s huge. We know what Rochester can do. They want to run the ball. They want to get you down and keep running at you,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We got a lead there and built ourselves a little bit of a cushion and it let us buckle down defensively and try to get some stops. We want to play a half-court game. We didn’t want to run up and down the court with them. I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Defense carried Union in the second quarter, too. The Lady Scots limited Lady Rams standouts Corynne Hauser and Mekenzie Robinson to one field goal apiece. They carried an 18-12 edge into halftime.
“We knew they are a great team and we had our hands full. We tried to do a couple things defensively. You try to limit Hauser and Robinson as much as you can. You’re never going to shut them down,” Nogay said. “Defensively, we had a really good effort. We didn’t box out as well as we could have in the first half, but I thought we got after it defensively. That’s the key to our game — play good defense and box out.”
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Fruehstorfer said. “The team effort was nice. There was less pressure on you because you knew your teammates were going to do their job and working together to get that win.”
The Lady Scots were waiting for a Rochester (3-1, 8-3) surge and it came in the second half. Hauser started to heat up and tallied seven points in the frame to trim the team’s deficit to 29-24 at the buzzer. It continued in the fourth quarter. The Kent State recruit tallied 11 of her game-high 24 points in the frame.
“We talked at halftime. That team is too good not to make a run. We knew it was coming,” Nogay said.
After Fruehstorfer’s free throw pushed Union’s lead to nine, 35-26, with 5:41 remaining, the Lady Rams made their charge. They tied the game at 39-all on Hauser’s drive and free throw with 2:26 to go.
However, the Lady Scots held off the surge. Kelly Cleaver’s free throw put them up for good, 40-39, with 1:49 remaining. Rochester failed to score on its next possession and Kayla Fruehstorfer swished both of her freebies for a 42-39 edge with 21.8 seconds left.
Hauser followed with a full-court drive to make it a 42-41 game with 15.1 seconds remaining. Kylie Fruehstorfer was fouled with 5.7 seconds to go and converted one of her two free throws for a 43-41 edge. The Lady Rams had one more possession, but a shot at the buzzer fell short and they saw their section winning streak stopped at 24 games.
“We had to keep our composure and keep our heads in the game because it’s not over until that last buzzer,” Kylie Fruehstorfer said. “We just had to work together. We just had to stay as a team and hope for the best.”
Kylie Fruehstorfer led Union with 14 points off the bench. Cleaver finished with nine points and was a force under the basket with 14 rebounds. She added three blocks. Elise Booker had eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
“We had some girls step up and play really well, offensively and defensively,” Nogay said. “That was some good basketball. We had a really good effort.”
The two squads meet again Feb. 10 at Rochester to conclude section play.
“We’re looking for that,” Kylie Fruehstorfer said.
