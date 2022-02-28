ROSS TOWNSHIP — One journey came to an end for Union’s girls basketball team Monday night.
They Lady Scots saw their quest to reach their first WPIAL Class 1A title game stopped with a 49-43 setback to Bishop Canevin in a semifinal at North Hills.
Nevertheless, Union (20-2) advances to next week’s PIAA tournament.
“We battled for four quarters. We fought hard. There were times there where we could have given up, but we didn’t give up. We battled until the last horn,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “We’ve never been in a position like this. We’ve played in big games this whole year. If somebody would have told us at the beginning of the year we’d be 20-2 right now, I don’t think there’d be a lot of people to believe that other than the people in our room right now. It’s been a learning experience for us. We have to learn from this. We still have an opportunity in the state bracket, so we have to get back at it. This one will sting for a day or two, but we have to get back to work.”
The Lady Scots would like to erase this one from their memory banks in a hurry. A fast Lady Crusaders (16-9) start, coupled with a plethora of turnovers, an offense that struggled to get going for three quarters and early foul trouble across the board were just too many factors to overcome for Union, which beat Bishop Canevin twice (51-19 and 34-24) in Section 1 play.
“Getting an early lead was huge for us. Union is a great team and a team that’s already beaten us twice this year. We knew that they knew us. The biggest thing we’ve been talking about all week is playing with confidence and confidence shooting the ball,” Bishop Canevin coach Maddie Bazelak said. “Both times we played them before, we struggled shooting the ball. We got lots of shots up this week. We hit a few shots early and I really think that changed our confidence and made us believe we could play with this team and beat this team.”
The Lady Crusaders’ first five field goals all came from downtown. They connected on four treys in the first quarter, along with two free throws, to post a 14-8 lead. The fifth 3-pointer opened the second quarter.
“They came out and shot the ball great. I give them a lot of credit,” Nogay said. “That’s a good basketball team. I don’t think they are a No. 7 seed. They came out and shot lights-out in the first two quarters and that hurt us. We can’t dig a hole like that and expect to get ourselves out of it, especially in a playoff game to get to the championship. But, we battled.”
Foul trouble plagued Union’s comeback attempt. Elise Booker picked up two personal fouls in the first quarter and a third in the second, which landed her on the bench. Kelly Cleaver scored all five of the Lady Scots’ points in the second quarter to make it a 21-13 game at intermission.
Union got in foul trouble again, quickly, in the third quarter. Kayla Fruehstorfer and Booker both picked up their fourth personals. They fouled out in the fourth quarter, along with Cleaver.
“We knew we wanted to take it to them. Kelly and Elise are great players and their entire team is really tough on the defensive end at finding the gaps,” Bazelak said. “We knew we wanted to take it to them and take advantage of the situation when we could.”
Even with three starters on the bench, the game remained within reach for the Lady Scots. Part of that had to do with the Lady Crusaders’ struggles at the foul line (they hit on just 16 of 31 free throws in the second half) and Union’s never-give-up approach.
Kylie Fruehstorfer’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to single digits, 44-35, with 3:23 to go. The Lady Scots got within two possessions, 46-41, with 1:19 to play on another Kylie Fruehstorfer bucket, but didn’t complete the comeback.
“I told my girls that Union was going to go on a run. It just so happened the biggest run came at the end of the game,” Bazelak said. “Give them credit for not giving up. Those players stepped up and played hard.”
Kylie Fruhstorfer led Union, which was the last public school remaining in this WPIAL tournament, with 11 points.
Ashley Lippold had a game-high 19 points for Bishop Canevin, which meets Aquinas Academy (14-6), a 42-29 winner over St. Joseph, in Saturday’s 11 a.m. WPIAL title game at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.
