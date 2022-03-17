BOX SCORES
GIRLS
PIAA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
AT CLARION UNIVERSITY
UNION (27)
Kayla Fruehstorfer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Lepri 3 0-0 6, Kendall Preuhs 0 0-0 0, Bella Cameron 1 0-0 3, Mia Preuhs 1 0-0 2, Kelly Cleaver 5 0-0 10, Kylie Fruehstorfer 2 0-0 6. Totals: 12 0-0 27.
PORTAGE (32)
Ashlyn Hudak 1 0-0 3, Arianna Wozniak 4 2-3 12, Maryn Swank 1 1-2 4, Alex Chobany 0 0-0 0, Sydni Sossong 0 1-2 1, Cami Burkett 1 1-2 3, Brooke Bednarski 3 3-4 9. Totals: 10 8-13 32.
UNION;10;5;8;0;4—;27
PORTAGE;6;8;3;6;9—;32
3-point goals — Union 3 (Ky. Fruehstorfer 2, Cameron 1), Portage 4 (Wozniak 2, Hudak 1, Swank 1).
