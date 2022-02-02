The Union High girls basketball team took care of business Wednesday night.
The Lady Scots built a big lead early and cruised to a 42-15 nonsection home win over Wilmington.
Union (17-0) raced to a 12-2 lead after one quarter and increased the advantage to 31-4 at the half.
“I think all year long, we take pride in our defense,” Lady Scots coach Rob Nogay said. “We got after Wilmington defensively.
“We played really well as a group. We boxed out and we moved our feet. That was a huge key to the lead we got.”
The Lady Scots have held the opposition under 20 points five times this season.
“Our total game starts and ends with defense,” Nogay said. “We talk before games and practice that we want to get after other teams.
“We want to box out and move our feet. We can be pretty tough to beat. I thought (Wednesday night) we located shooters and we closed out on shooters.”
Kayla Fruehstorfer, Kelly Cleaver and Bella Cameron scored eight points each for Union. Elise Booker and Zoe Lepri chipped in with seven points for the winners.
“We moved the ball very well tonight,” Nogay said. “We were getting the extra pass there and we knocked down some big shots.
“We have different girls stepping up at different times. I thought our kids did a great job.”
Cleaver contributed 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks. Fruehstorfer chipped in with three boards, three assists and four steals. Booker added six steals.
Madison Graham netted four points to pace the Lady Greyhounds. Lia Krarup, Wilmington’s leading scorer, was held to just two points. Krarup was coming off a career-high 31-point performance Monday night against Titusville.
“We were definitely aware of where she was on the floor,” Nogay said of Krarup. “We’re seeing some pretty elite athletes in our section. We wanted to make sure sure we knew where she was.”
Union has two more regular-season games remaining as well as a nonsection tilt before the WPIAL playoffs begin.
“For us, it’s just a matter of staying consistent,” Nogay said of what he wants to see from his team going into the playoffs. “We like to start our game on the defensive side of the ball.
“We want to do the little things like boxing out. If we can do that, we’ll be competitive.”
One of those two remaining section games for Union (5-1 league) is a matchup at Rochester (5-1, 10-4). The Lady Scots won the first meeting and it’s shaping up to be a battle for the league crown.
