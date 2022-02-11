A slow start proved costly for the Union High girls basketball team Thursday night.
The Lady Scots dug an early 11-point deficit and couldn’t recover in dropping a 44-31 WPIAL Section 1-1A road decision to Rochester.
Union (7-1 section, 19-1 overall) winds up sharing the section championship with the Lady Rams (7-1, 14-4). Each team won at home in the season series.
Rochester is the three-time defending WPIAL Class 1A champion. The WPIAL will release the playoff pairings next week.
The Lady Scots trailed 17-6 after the first quarter and 26-13 at the half. Union closed to within 29-23 going to the fourth quarter.
Zoe Lepri and Kelly Cleaver scored 14 points each to lead the Lady Scots. Lepri pulled down 12 rebounds and Cleaver was next with 11 rebounds and five blocks. Kayla Fruehstorfer chipped in with six boards.
Elise Booker handed out eight assists for the visitors
Corynne Hauser netted a game-high 25 points for Rochester.
Mohawk 39,
Laurel 23
The Lady Warriors picked up a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Spartans.
The win clinches sole possession of second place for Mohawk (7-5, 8-12) by one game over Laurel (6-6, 12-9).
The Lady Warriors led 12-9 after one quarter and 22-14 at the half. Mohawk carried a 32-21 margin into the fourth quarter.
Erynne Capalbo collected 14 points for the Lady Warriors and Natalie Lape was next with 13.
Danielle Pontius posted 15 markers for the Lady Spartans.
Wilmington 46,
Sharon 32
The Lady Greyhounds clinched a District 10, Class 3A playoff berth with a Region 4 home win over the Lady Tigers.
Wilmington (4-4, 11-8) is in fourth place in the region standings. Sharon is 1-7, 3-17.
The teams were deadlocked at 5 after the first quarter. The Lady Greyhounds took control in the second quarter, building a 21-13 halftime lead. Wilmington forged a 35-23 buffer going to the final frame.
Lia Krarup paced the Lady Greyhounds with 20 points, six steals and five rebounds.
“We struggled early in the game; we came out a little flat,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We had a really nice second quarter. We intensified our defense and got some steals. I got some good bench production from Ellery Phanco and Stephanie Klamut. From there, we found our rhythm and got some separation.
“Lia Krarup struggled in the first quarter, but she found her rhythm. She has done a great job all season for us.”
Phanco and Sarah Dieter delivered six points each for the winners. AnnaLee Gardner garnered six assists and six rebounds for Wilmington, while Karah Deal added six rebounds.
Blackhawk 67,
New Castle 21
The Lady ‘Canes dropped a Section 2-4A matchup to the Lady Cougars at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
New Castle (2-11, 5-14) scored the game’s first five points. Blackhawk (13-0, 19-0), though, answered by netting the next 13 to take the lead for good.
“Blackhawk is a top-tier team. Anything can happen,” Lady ‘Canes coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “We came out on such a good note. We were taking care of the ball and forcing them to turn the ball over. We were executing defensively and forcing them to make mistakes.
“They can all shoot, we know that. We contested every shot in the first eight minutes. They went on a run in the second quarter and we couldn’t get shots to fall. They knocked down open shots on the fast break. We want to finish out the season on a high note. The score didn’t define the game. I thought the girls showed a lot of character and heart.”
Kayla Jones and Neena Flora scored eight points each to lead New Castle. Rihanna Boice pulled down a team-high eight rebounds for the Lady ‘Canes and Raegan Hudson chipped in with seven.
Kassie Potts posted 12 points to lead Blackhawk.
Ellwood City 49,
Riverside 18
The Lady Wolverines closed Section 1-3A action on a high note with a home rout over the Lady Panthers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (5-7, 10-11) raced to an 8-2 lead and pushed it to 19-7 at the half. The Lady Wolverines put the game away by the end of the third quarter with a 39-15 margin.
Claire Noble netted 16 points for Ellwood City and Kyla Servick was next with 14. Emily Sedgwick added 10 tallies for the winners.
Camryn Friello tossed in five tallies for Riverside (0-11, 2-16).
