The Union High baseball team came up short.
The Scotties scored the first five runs but couldn’t hold it in dropping a 12-8 decision to Hermitage-I in the third and deciding game of the Tri-County High School Summer Baseball League championship. Hermitage-I won the series, 2-1. The teams were playing through a steady rain.
“We gave them a couple of free runs; the conditions were tough. That’s not an excuse,” Scotties coach Bill Sanders said. “You couldn’t see the ball off the bat.
“It was a really fun game to watch. It was like a WPIAL baseball playoff atmosphere. When you play a team like that, you almost have to be perfect and we weren’t quite perfect.”
Union batted around in the first inning in posting four markers. Nate Meeks and Tyler Benedict recorded RBI singles for the Scotties in the inning. Benedict delivered another run-scoring single in the second inning, pushing Union’s lead to 5-0.
“Our kids were really ready to get back on the field after forcing Game 3,” Sanders said. “After going up 5-0, we felt we were in pretty good shape.
“Hermitage is a pretty good team. They aren’t going away. They hit, bunt, field. They are a good team and they capitalized on things. That’s what good things do.”
Hermitage-I scored four runs in the second and two more in the fourth to tie the game at 6.
A trio of Hermitage-I batters were hit by pitches in the second inning, while two more reached by walk. It resulted in a four-run inning, closing to within 5-4.
The Scotties’ Jake Vitale notched an RBI triple in the third inning to push the lead to 6-4. But Hermitage-I eventually knotted the count at 6 after four innings.
Hermitage-I scored a run in the fifth to take the lead for good at 7-6. Hermitage-I broke the game open with a five-run sixth.
Benedict, Vitale and Vinny Fulena recorded two hits each for the Scotties. Fulena scored two runs, while Benedict and Vitale drove in three runs each. Nick Jacobs (3-1) suffered the loss. He pitched 51/3 innings for Union, allowing six runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
Union forced the deciding third game with a 7-4 win over Hermitage-I on Sunday in 10 innings. Earlier in the day, the Scotties reached the championship round by topping Lakeview, 4-3 in eight innings.
Sanders noted a total of 19 players were on the Union roster. Seven of those players graduated in the spring.
“It was great to have these kids back on the field,” Sanders said. “We’re losing a ton of seniors; it was great having them play.
“The young kids played well and mixed in well. We tried to get guys in and get some playing time. You try to get everyone in the game and keep everyone happy.”
Union took a 4-3 lead in the 8th inning, but Hermitage-I tied it to send it to the ninth inning. Meeks’ two-run single in the 10th lifted the Scotties to the win.
Hermitage-I finished with a 17-2-1 record, while Union compiled a 17-5 mark.
There were a total of 14 teams in the league — Butler, Ellwood City, Greenville, Grove City-I, Grove City-II, Hermitage-I, Hermitage-II, Kennedy Catholic, Lakeview, Reynolds, Sharpsville, Slippery Rock-I, Slippery Rock-II and Union.
“We were playing schools that were much bigger than us,” Sanders said. “It was good competition and a good test for our guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.