By Shawn Fox
New Castle News
CORAOPOLIS — There’s not much margin for error in the always-rugged WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference.
It’s safe to say the Union High football team didn’t exactly get the start it wanted as it opened conference play last night at Cornell.
The host Raiders rode a stout defense and a big offensive night from quarterback Zaier Harrison to a 32-8 victory over the Scotties at historic Frank Letteri Stadium.
“It’s very important to get that first conference win, especially when only two teams are guaranteed to go to the playoffs with possibly a wild card,” Union coach Stacy Robinson said. “We’re scrambling now. We’ve got to keep our psyche up. We’re sure not going to use this loss as a club to beat them over the head with. We’ve just got to find a way to get better.”
Cornell coach Ed Dawson agreed with the Scotties’ veteran mentor when it came to how important the game was for both teams.
“It’s huge,” he said. “I told the kids this was a playoff game.”
The Raiders (1-0 overall) threatened to break the game wide open in the first quarter, driving to the Union 9-yard line on their first possession and to the Scotties 23 on their third. But, the Union defense was able to hold on fourth down each time to keep the score knotted at 0-0 after one quarter.
“Those stops were big,” Robinson said. “We kept bending, but we didn’t break. When you’re unable to move the ball on offense, eventually you’re going to break down.”
That break came in the second quarter, as Cornell scored 18 points in the first seven minutes of the stanza.
Harrison, who finished with 54 yards rushing on 11 attempts, broke the scoreless deadlock on the first play of the second quarter as he scampered into the end zone from 15 yards out. The point-after kick was blocked by Bryce Smith, leaving the Raiders with a 6-0 lead.
Cornell went to the air for its next two scores, as Isaiah Langston hauled in a 61-yard scoring strike from Harrison before Harrison hooked up with Blaine Sams on a 38-yard TD pass to take an 18-0 lead with 4:11 remaining before the half.
“They struck on a couple of big plays,” Robinson said. “They’re a talented football team, don’t let anybody fool you. They’re as good as anybody in our league.”
Harrison completed 14 of 21 passes for 256 yards and three scores in the game.
“He’s a do-it-all kind of guy,” Dawson said of Harrison. “He can run, he can throw, he can block if necessary, he was returning kicks today. He’s a very talented young man with a lot of skill. And, we have a lot of weapons around him.”
The Harrison-Langston duo hooked up on a 31-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to give the Raiders a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Langston finished with three catches for 113 yards.
The Raiders’ final score of the night came with 9:51 remaining in the contest, as Savon Wilson scored from a yard out. Wilson finished with 64 yards on seven carries.
Union (0-2 overall) finally got its offense untracked following the Wilson score, as the Scotties engineered a nine-play, 57-yard drive that found paydirt. Jackson Clark scored on an 18-yard run to cap the drive and Michael Flowers added the conversion run. Flowers finished with 84 yards on 15 carries.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Robinson said. “We played hard on defense, that’s for sure. We stopped them; we just couldn’t move the ball on offense. When we get a chance to score, we’ve got to score. We didn’t do that tonight.”
