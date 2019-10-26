The Union High football program dealt with a numbers issue throughout the season.
The possibility of a co-op, was raised and the district decided not to go that way. For now.
Friday night, Union was presented with a different numbers problem — West Greene running back Ben Jackson.
Jackson reeled off 375 rushing yards on 18 carries with eight touchdowns in a 59-26 Pioneers win over the host Scotties in WPIAL nonconference action.
Jackson broke the WPIAL single-season touchdown record, previously set by Armstrong's Zane Dudek (42), set in 2016. Jackson now has 47 touchdowns on the season.
"He was the real deal," Scotties coach Stacy Robinson said of Jackson. "I know from what I saw on film he was going to be a load to deal with. I thought we would contain him a little bit better. I give him credit, he can carry the football.
"They were physical up front. They're a big football team. They came at us, they were relentless. He's a downhill runner. He runs full speed and you have to hit him with some authority and put him on the ground. If not, he's going to run through those tackles."
Last week, Jackson scored seven touchdowns in a 62-8 win over Jefferson-Morgan. Jackson scored on runs of 30, 10, 11, 95, 8, 4, 65 and 55 against Union.
Scotties senior quarterback Tyler Benedict got in the record book as well. Benedict was 10 of 20 for 114 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He finished the season with 1,536 passing yards, surpassing the single-season school passing yardage mark, previously held by Don Nogay. Nogay established the record of 1,484 in 1989.
"Tyler has grown up," Robinson said. "I've seen him grow from a boy to a man. He's been our leader. He's tough, both sides of the ball. He's rugged. He left his mark on the place.
"Tyler is coachable and he's willing to learn. He never missed a practice. He's one of the guys that touches all the bases and does the right things. He's not going to have a problem in life. He's going to be tough to replace. But it's time for somebody else to step up and get the job done."
Nealy scored two of the Scotties' four touchdowns. He hauled in a 41-yard scoring strike from Benedict. That's the play that Benedict moved ahead of Nogay on the single-season passing yardage list. Nealy also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score.
Michael Flowers added the other two touchdowns on scores of 10 and 81 yards.
Union (3-7) loses five players to graduation — Namir Estes, Flowers, Benedict, Bryce Smith and Stephen Adams.
"Three of them (Flowers, Smith and Benedict) have been with me for four years," Robinson said. "They are kind of throwback players. I always say a leader shows the other people which way to go and they were definitely able to do that.
"I told my seniors earlier in the week, the goodbye makes the journey the hardest. We're going to miss them."
The offseason will be an interesting one for the Union football program. The program will have the task of getting the numbers up.
"We've got some obstacles and we've got some hills to climb, that's for sure," Robinson said. "It's not going to be easy. Hopefully we can get things motivated and keep it going.
"Our facilities are nice. Our uniforms are nice. We've got it all. We've just got to try and somehow get more kids to come out and play. It's been a trying year. The lack of numbers and the co-op talks sure didn't help the situation. The credit goes to the kids. We tried to just block that out and come out and play football."
Robinson, who took over as coach in 1997, will take some time to evaluate his situation.
"I don't want to make me the focus of the season, whether I was coming back or not," Robinson said. "I'll probably decide in a little bit. It's tough. I have to make sure I have the ability to handle what's ahead.
"With time and age, different things come. I'll sit back and maybe talk with my wife and see what's next for me. I'm not afraid of whatever door closes. I'm a Union Scottie at heart."
West Greene is 9-1 and will compete in the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
