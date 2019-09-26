Union discusses possible football co-op

For years, the Union High football team has battled the numbers game.
The program’s player count usually begins the season in the low-20s and dips into the teens as injuries take their toll as the season progresses.
Thoughts of forming a co-op with another Lawrence County school have been bandied about, in fact, but never came to fruition.
Now, however, that could change.
Administrators and school board members invited residents to a meeting last night in the high school cafeteria. About 100 people attended the two-hour meeting — with approximately 25 speaking — to discuss the possibility of entering the Union football program into a cooperative agreement with another Lawrence County school for football only.
Bordering districts — in Union’s case, Mohawk, New Castle and Neshannock — would get first dibs on accepting the Scotties into their program.
Mohawk, however, has withdrawn from consideration, leaving New Castle and Neshannock in the running. If they both were to decline, another county school could enter the picture.
“It was a good meeting,” Union football coach Stacy Robinson, who doubles as the school’s athletic director, said. “There was no screaming or hollering. It wasn’t a hostile situation at all. People stated their opinions and asked questions. Many made good arguments for or against.
“We just wanted to ease any rumors that might be out there and explain what is going on from our end,” he added. “We need to be prudent right now to explore the possibilities if we can’t field a football team. But nothing has been decided yet. We’re looking at everything right now and part of that includes getting input from our residents.”
Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross agreed.
“It was an informative meeting so that our residents would understand the situation and be able to express their opinion and ask questions,” he said. “There were a lot of good points people made. We explained how the rules work with co-ops and the timelines and expectations involved.”
While Ross and Robinson both stressed that nothing had been decided, they also said that time is of the essence. The PIAA will be realigning its classifications for the next two years in the next several months and enrollment figures are due to begin that process in October.
Union is one of the smallest schools in the WPIAL enrollment-wise.
“We have been in talks with both the WPIAL and PIAA to let them know that we are considering this, but it’s still in the preliminary stage at this time,” Ross said.
“I have been doing research for about six weeks on what we would need to do if we did decide to set this in motion and a part of that was to speak with our residents to gauge their appetite.
“I would say that the feelings were evenly split between those who spoke,” he added. “Many of the people who spoke said they really didn’t want to see this happen, but understand the position that we’re in.”
Robinson, meanwhile, is in a bit of a tough position himself, knowing a co-op would cost him his job as head football coach, but also could solve the annual numbers problem. Robinson, himself a former Union football star, has fielded teams with as few as 13 or 14 players in the past. He currently has 21 players on his roster, but several are injured and several others are in their first year. The junior high team has been competing with 12 to 14 players all season, so there is no clear relief down the road.
“We’ve fought this numbers game for years,” he said. “But I’m torn because I’m wearing two hats right now. I hate to see us lose this program, but I have to be able to put my job as a football coach aside and consider what’s best for the program. As an administrator, I have to worry about the future and the safety of our players. There is no easy answer here.”
Another consideration would be what would happen to the band, cheerleaders and boosters club. All that would be decided down the road.
Robinson said one of the cons could be that a player who might be starting at Union could find himself riding the bench at a bigger school.
“That is something that could happen,” Robinson said. “There are definitely going to be pros and cons. All of that has to be taken into consideration to do the right thing for our athletes.”
