Rainfall didn’t stop history from being made on Friday.
The Union High and Laurel football teams met for the 50th time, marking the first time in history two Lawrence County teams battled in the postseason playoffs.
Matthew Stanley helped seal the deal for the 10th-seeded Scotties after a 14-yard interception return in the fourth quarter to defeat the second-seeded Spartans, 30-28, in the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinals.
“My team, they just got to the quarterback and they talked before the game about just doing your role and everyone playing their role. Everyone did their job in that play and the ball ended up in my hands and I just took it for a touchdown,” Stanley said. “We knew we could see them again and they’re a great football team over there. For us to come back and win after the way we lost the first time is just a great feeling.
“It’s a rivalry anytime you’re playing a school in the back yard. We knew the crowd was going to be huge. It was a great atmosphere tonight and it was just a great game. It was great that we just got the win and now we’re onto the next.”
The Scotties (9-3 overall) advances to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time since 1979.
“It’s great for the kids. The kids are the ones who deserve the credit,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said of the victory. “They’ve worked their tails off since we started summer workouts way back in June so I’m happy for them.”
Laurel’s coach Brian Cooper commented on the historic night.
“I think it says a lot about Lawrence County football and where it’s heading in the right direction. Not that it hasn’t been that,” Cooper said. “We’ve been playing great over the years but I think it’s brining a lot more attention to our area. We knew (Union) was a good football team. A couple miscues here and there was the difference in the outcome of the game. They were able to convert on some big plays so I wish them the best of luck in the postseason.
“It was a great battle and a great victory for them. I’m proud of these seniors and the season that they have. It’s tough to swallow at this point but at the same token when you start to look back at the work as a whole it’s a lot to be proud of. Obviously, you like to be on the other side of it right now.”
After returning the interception for a touchdown, Stanley tackled Laurel’s (9-2) Landon Smith on fourth down with one yard to go to put the ball back in Union’s possession with 3:57 left.
“Landon Smith is a great player and he’s had a great season,” Stanley said. “That was our focus all (week at) practice — how can we stop him? He really hurt us the last game and I think we did a good job of that tonight.”
The Spartans struck first with Smith breaking into the end zone on a 23-yard run in the first quarter. Union responded with Braylon Thomas running 36 yards for a touchdown in the first.
“We knew coming into here we had a chance. It’s a great team to do it with. We have lots of fun and ups and downs with each other but we stick through it together,” Thomas said of the victory. “We knew we were going to be something special and we’re going to keep going. Our coach had good play calls and us on the line executed.”
“Braylon does what he does. He threw the ball well, we had some drops there but he used his legs and got out of some things,” Niedbala said. “He’s a competitor which is nice to see.”
Niedbala said they did well in the weather conditions.
“We worked on it all week. We used wet balls and did a bunch of different things with it,” Niedbala said. “I think we handled it fairly well.”
Smith rushed the ball five yards for the final touchdown of the first quarter and giving Laurel the lead, 14-6.
“I think we had some missed tackles on him. He’s a heck of a player,” Niedbala said of Smith.
“He’s really good. We held him in check. He had a couple long runs but the second half I thought we did a good job on him.”
Smith led Laurel in rushing with 32 totes for 249 yards.
“All year long, he’s battled. Pound-for-pound man, he’s one heck of a running back, got great moves, great vision and a great competitive spirit about him,” Cooper said of Smith.
“I’m definitely going to miss him next year. Next guys up and they see how these guys play with so much heart with the leadership that they have. It’s the other guys’ turn to step up now like these guys did this year.”
Thomas connected on a 33-yard pass to Mike Gunn in the second quarter to grab the first of three consecutive Union touchdowns. Thomas broke into the end zone in the second on a 1-yard run to end the quarter unanswered and leading Laurel, 18-14, at halftime.
Stanley grabbed the next Union touchdown on a four-yard run in the third quarter.
“He’s a player. It doesn’t matter what sport it is, he shows up and plays,” Niedbala said of Stanley. “Kudos to him. He’s done a great job. He’s just a player.”
Smith responded with a 20-yard dash to the end zone in the third.
After Stanley’s interception in the fourth quarter, Smith grabbed the last touchdown of the night on a six-yard run into the end zone. Laurel’s onside kick attempt failed allowing Thomas to run the clock.
The Scotties will face conference rival Rochester in the semifinals of the Class 1A playoffs at a site to be determined. Union beat the Rams on the road in the previous encounter, 6-0.
“I’ll worry about that tomorrow if that’s who we play,” Niedbala said of Rochester. “We’re going to enjoy this one and get to work on them tomorrow.”
With Laurel’s season concluded, its roster will lose 14 seniors.
“They’re a special group. They played hard all year, they’ve been great leaders all the way through and even how they finished the game tonight — they never quit,” Cooper said of his seniors. “To me that’s important. Life’s hard sometimes, man, and you don’t quit. You just keep pushing ahead and these men did that all season long and had one heck of a season and a great ride. I’m just privileged to be able to coach them.”
