The Union High football team woke up in the second half Friday night.
But it turned out to be just a little too late for the Scotties.
Union spotted visiting Carmichaels 27 points before rallying in the second half. The Scotties ran out of chances in dropping a 27-18 WPIAL nonsection matchup to the Mighty Mikes.
"We came out sleepwalking," Union coach Stacy Robinson said of the first half. "We're not a good enough football team to play a half of football like that. We let them score on every drive in the first half and we let them eat up the clock.
"I thought when we had the ball there were some things we could do to exploit some things that they do on defense. We were able to do that in the second half, but we ran out of time.
Union (3-5 overall) ran just 10 offensive plays in the entire first half and made one first down. Carmichaels (2-5) chewed up clock with lengthy ball-controlling drives courtesy of the run game.
"Ball control is their game plan," Robinson said. "They're not a big passing team. I thought we could line up and match them up front. It was no mystery what they were trying to do up front against us. Nothing surprised us. We just didn't get it done.
"I stressed to the guys we have to be able to cope in moments of crisis. Football puts you in those type of moments. We weren't coping in the first half."
The Scotties ran the ball just 12 times all game.
Union quarterback Tyler Benedict was 13 of 22 for 210 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He was 3 of 6 for 38 yards in the first half.
"The score kind of dictated that," Robinson said of the high passing volume. "We tried to come out early and run the ball. We don't want to throw the ball on every down. If we have to, we think we have enough in our arsenal that we can."
The Scotties had a rough week of practice with low numbers. According to Robinson, the team was practicing with "about 14 players earlier in the week." The team dressed 21 players for the game.
"It takes its toll during the week," Robinson said. "It's hard to simulate live action.
"One got cleared (Friday), a couple had some bumps and bruises. By the end of the week, we practiced with 20 guys."
Benedict rallied his team in the second half, throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Michael Flowers and a 26-yard scoring strike to Ron Holmes, both in the third quarter. The Scotties went for two both times and came up empty.
Union's defense continued to hold in the second half and Benedict scored on a nine-yard touchdown run with 3:31 remaining to close to 27-18. Robinson elected to go for two and the run was stuffed short.
"Those numbers work in the NFL and maybe college. But we're in high school," Robinson said of electing to go for two instead of going for one on the last score. "We don't have an established kicker that we have recruited or signed. So we have to go with what we can do."
The Scotties tried an onside kick, but Carmichaels recovered and ran out the clock.
Union (3-3 conference) returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it visits Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4-1, 6-2) in a Big Seven Conference matchup at Moon.
