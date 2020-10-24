No late-game heroics were needed this time for the Union High football team.
The Scotties took control in the fourth quarter and captured a 36-22 WPIAL Big Seven Conference home win over Burgettstown.
Union’s previous two home games were thrillers. The Scotties (4-3 conference, 4-3 overall) defeated Cornell 20-18 in overtime on Oct. 2 and they upended Fort Cherry in the late stages of regulation last week, 43-42.
Friday night, Union scored 14 fourth-quarter points to pull away. Jackson Clark plowed in from four yards out with 6:08 to go for a 28-14 lead. Tyler Staub then sealed the win with a 56-yard interception return for a score and a 36-14 lead with 4:47 to go.
“They had the momentum, but I told the kids, it’s a gut check time,” Scotties coach Stacy Robinson said. “We stiffened up. We didn’t let them tie the game up. I think that kind of took the wind out of their sails a little bit.”
Clark finished with 142 rushing yards on 16 carries and 58 receiving yards on a pair of catches.
Union started the game strong, building a 22-0 lead with 3:46 to go in the half. But the Blue Devils (3-4, 3-4) slowly chipped away at the deficit.
Burgettstown scored a touchdown late in the first half and trailed 22-6 at the break. The Blue Devils got the second-half kickoff and closed to within 22-14 with 5:56 remaining in the period.
“I think we made it a little bit too exciting,” Robinson said. “We knew Burgettstown was going to come up and give us a fight.
“We definitely took our foot off the gas. We took our foot off the gas, then we got out of the car. Then we had to get back in the car and put our foot back on the gas. I’m glad the seniors got a win in their last game.”
Tyler Staub was 5 of 10 through the air for Union for 91 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He added a 44-yard scoring run as well as returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown.
“He’s exciting to watch, from what people tell me,” Robinson said of Staub. “Most of the touchdowns tonight had a lot to do with the receivers’ ability. They put the ball in the end zone.
“I tried to get the ball to them in space. It was great route running. We practice crisp route running. Tyler puts the ball on the money a lot of times. When he does, it’s good things for us.”
Staub’s 44-yard touchdown run came with 3:46 left in the second quarter, putting the hosts up 22-0.
“Tyler likes the ball in his hands. He’s not bashful,” Robinson said. “When the water starts getting deep, he stays in there. When it rises, he doesn’t worry about it. He makes some good plays and he’ll bounce back even when he makes bad plays.
“He’s only getting better, and that’s not even his best position believe it or not. He was a pretty darn good receiver last year. I appreciate him relinquishing what he’s best at to try quarterback for us this year.”
Teams not advancing to the WPIAL playoffs have the option of playing additional games up until the week of Nov. 20 because of COVID-19. But Robinson said the 2020 campaign is over for Union.
“I’ve got a million mantras,” Robinson said. “If you aren’t getting better, you’re getting worse. It’s like a tree, it’s either growing or it’s dying. The good thing is, we’ve gotten a lot better each week.
“It’s a shame it has to come to an end right now. But with all that has gone in the world, we’re living in perilous times. If 4-3 is what we have to be, then 4-3 is what we have to be. We thought we were going to be a co-op team at one point.
“We thought we weren’t going to play at one point this year. We’ll take those moments and cherish them for the rest of our lives. That’s the main thing. God built a wall of protection around us and I’m glad we were able to make it through the season.”
