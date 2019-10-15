Union High should know this week whether it will field a varsity football team next season or enter into a co-op.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross confirmed Monday night that he plans on making a presentation to the Union Area School Board at the start of its 6:30 p.m. monthly meeting Wednesday as to his findings from research regarding a possible co-op.
The board then will decide whether to add it to the agenda for a vote. It is not on the agenda at this time, Ross said.
"Basically I will inform the board what I've learned from my research, then the decision is in their hands," he said.
The PIAA soon will realign its football classifications for the next two years and enrollment figures to begin that process already were due. Union is one of the smallest schools in the WPIAL enrollment-wise.
On Sept. 25, the Union board called a special meeting attended by about 100 district residents — with approximately 25 speaking — to discuss the possibility of entering Union into a cooperative agreement with another Lawrence County school for football only.
Bordering districts — in Union’s case, Mohawk, New Castle and Neshannock — would get first dibs on accepting the Scotties into their program.
Mohawk, however, withdrew from consideration several weeks ago, leaving New Castle and Neshannock in the running. If both were to decline, another county school could enter the picture.
Although the deadline for enrollment figures has passed, Ross said the WPIAL and PIAA were made aware that Union's figures might be a bit late.
"I let the WPIAL know that we would potentially be late," Ross said. "Should you want to have a co-op, your district (District 7 for Union) has to approve it so we've been talking to the WPIAL. The PIAA is aware as well."
Ross said he does not know if the board will even decide to take the issue to a vote Wednesday night.
"It would be difficult to speculate," he said. "I do have some new information — I reached out to students to gauge the interest for football next year and I plan on sharing those findings with the board."
Union coach Stacy Robinson, who also is the district's athletic director, has an obvious vested interest in the decision and said he will accept whatever is decided.
"It's not like this just came up," he said. "We talked about it before the last realignment two years ago. Even in our playoff year (2017) we fought the numbers game all year.
"It's a tough decision and nobody really has the answer. No matter what is decided, there will be Monday morning quarterbacks. I really do think, though, that once football is gone from Union, it will never come back."
Robinson, himself a former Union football star, has fielded teams with as few as 13 or 14 players in the past. He dressed 20 against Carmichaels on Friday night, but only 12-13 played. The 3-5 Scotties have eight sophomores and three freshmen listed on their roster. There are 15 seventh- and eighth-graders on the junior high team.
"Our other players on the varsity are young and I've been blessed that I haven't had to throw them into the fire. They just aren't ready with their size, age and youth," he said. "Luckily (quarterback) Tyler Benedict and the other seniors have been carrying the load for us."
Robinson will be out of a head coaching job if the board decides upon a co-op. If the team remains in place, he will need to decide if he will return for a 24th year in 2020.
"I take it one year at a time," he said. "It's tough to fight that numbers game every year, but I do love Union football. I have to do some reevaluation and do whatever is best for the program."
