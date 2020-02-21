By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
As heartbreakers go, Mark Stanley says it ranks right up there with the toughest he has endured in his coaching career.
Stanley’s Union High boys basketball team suffered an agonizing 40-39 loss to Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs Thursday night at Hampton High.
“I’m usually pretty good with handling these things, but this one stung,” Stanley said. “This is one that you replay over and over in your mind.
“It was a fun high school game to watch,” he added. “I wish the outcome was different, but someone had to lose and unfortunately it was us.”
Union was leading 39-38 late in the game after Vince Fuleno made a contested 3-pointer. Canevin had the ball when it missed three shots — a drive by KeVaughn Price — and two attempted put-backs, after which the Crusaders’ Dom Elliott was fouled under the basket with 5 seconds to go.
“We needed one rebound,” Stanley said. “We just couldn’t secure it. We were probably fouling on the shots but the refs let them play — they let it play out. But the foul (on Elliott) was definitely a foul.”
Elliott made both three throws and the Scotties’ Matthew Stanley missed a 3-pointer. Nick Pasquarello appeared to get the rebound but the ball was knocked out of bounds as time expired.
“It was a scrum,” Stanley said. “The refs let them play. I thought Matthew’s shot was going to bank in, it was so close. We got a good look on it.”
The Scotties trailed 7-3 after one quarter but rallied to take a 18-12 lead at the half. At the end of three, Union held a 26-25 edge.
Matthew Stanley paced the Scotties with 14 points and Price led Canevin with 13 markers. Pasquarello had nine rebounds and Matthew Stanley grabbed eight for Union.
The Scotties (14-9 overall) can still make the state playoffs as one of the top six teams in the classification if Canevin (18-5) beats Cornell in the semifinals. Cornell defeated Imani Christian 84-65 Thursday night.
“We’re hoping our season is extended,” Mark Stanley said. “As for tonight’s loss, the younger kids have to learn from it. It was a tough one for everyone.”
