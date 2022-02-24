The Union High boys basketball team put it in cruise control Wednesday night.
The third-seeded Scotties were on their game in every facet, rolling to a 74-44 WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal-round victory over No. 6 Leechburg in front of a packed crowd at Covelli Fieldhouse.
Union (21-2) made 10 3-pointers, was a force on the glass at both ends of the floor and pressured the Blue Devils into mistakes on the offensive end. The win also secures a spot in the PIAA playoffs for the Scotties.
“We’re capable of that. We work on that every day,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said of his team’s offensive production from the perimeter and in the paint. “This group coming through has always done that. Shoot good, look good.
“Even when we’re not shooting well, our defense does pretty well in making your shots tough.”
Union advances to the semifinals for a test against second-seeded Imani Christian on Saturday at a time and site to be determined. The Saints advanced with a 69-30 win over Neighborhood Academy.
“They’re a really good team,” Stanley said of Imani Christian. “They have a big guy inside.
“We have to knock down shots, take care of the ball and rebound. We have to play error free. If there’s a team that can do it, I think Union is one of them.”
Said Matthew Stanley, the coach’s son, of Saturday’s matchup, “They’re a good team, big and lengthy. We just have to go play our game, play hard.”
It was the first game action for the Scotties since a 74-31 decision over Western Beaver on Feb. 11.
“I was worried about that,” Coach Stanley said of the layoff. “The only thing I told them was we should be fresh, so play as hard as you can. Our two scrimmages against New Castle and Neshannock were big for us, I thought we performed well in both scrimmages.
“We were off almost two weeks. You have to get your legs into it. I thought we were playing hard. They did some penetration stuff on our defense, then we clamped down. What we talk about all year is pace, pace, pace. If you’re going to run with us, you better be ready because we’re going to keep coming.”
Matthew Stanley and Peyton Lombardo each buried four 3-pointers for the Scotties against the Blue Devils. Stanley led all scorers with 24 points and Lombardo netted 14. Mark Stanley, Matthew’s brother, tossed in 15 markers with 18 rebounds and six assists for the winners. Lombardo pulled down 10 boards.
“Controlling the game, getting my teammates involved,” Matthew Stanley said of his performance. “Cam (Taylor), (Kaden) Fisher down low. They are key parts to our offense. Getting them going is a huge part and I think that’s what got us going tonight.”
Union never trailed and the game was only tied once, at 2. The Scotties took control by the end of the first quarter for an 18-6 margin. Union put the game away in the second quarter, carrying a 44-17 advantage into halftime.
“Our coaches got on us early about getting up and pressuring them,” Matthew Stanley said. “I think they were the No. 1 scoring Class A team and we wanted to slow them down and have them play at our pace.”
Lombardo scored all of his points in the first half, including 11 in the second quarter. He knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in that period, all of them coming within a span of 40 seconds.
“He does what he does. He shoots it,” Coach Stanley said of Lombardo. “You have to pick your poison. Are you going to help stop our guards? Peyton is standing there and he’s a shooter.
“What I liked about Peyton tonight is he followed his shot. He played good defense and he rebounded. It wasn’t just his shooting. He’s as good of a shooter as anybody, and he’s streaky. He’ll do some heat checks. He’s becoming a complete shooter. He’s putting little things into his game now.
Eli Rich and Devaugh Knight netted eight points each to lead Leechburg.
