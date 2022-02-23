The Union High boys basketball team is finally set to take the court.
The Scotties will play their first game in nearly two weeks when they open the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs against Leechburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Union’s home floor in the quarterfinals. It will be Union’s first game since a 74-31 win over Western Beaver on Feb. 11. The Scotties had a first-round bye.
Union (20-2) is seeded third in the WPIAL playoffs, while the Blue Devils are the sixth seed. Leechburg topped No. 11 West Greene in the first round, 84-30.
Matthew Stanley paces the Scotties in scoring at 18.3 points a game. He has 1,166 career points as well.
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the Imani Christian-Neighborhood Academy matchup on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
There also will be two girls games on Wednesday’s docket, both in Class 3A — Laurel at North Catholic and Mohawk at Avonworth. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m.
LAUREL AT
NORTH CATHOLIC, GIRLS
The eighth-seeded Lady Spartans moved on with a 61-38 home win win over Charleroi. The top-seeded Trojanettes had a first-round bye.
Danielle Pontius propelled Laurel to the first-round win, scoring a season-high 24 points. Pontius is averaging 10.7 points a game.
The winner moves on to battle the survivor of the South Park-Waynesburg Central contest on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
MOHAWK AT
AVONWORTH, GIRLS
The seventh-seeded Lady Warriors ran their WPIAL playoff winning streak to eight games with a 52-20 first-round home win over Shady Side Academy. Erynne Capalbo netted 21 points for Mohawk in the opening-round win. Capalbo is averaging 11.9 points a game.
Avonworth, seeded second, had a first-round bye.
The Lady Warriors are the two-time defending WPIAL Class 3A champions.
The winner moves on to battle the survivor of the Freedom-Keystone Oaks matchup on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
Six teams in the Class 3A girls bracket reach the PIAA playoffs. The winner in this round automatically punches a ticket to the state playoffs. The loser can still make the state playoffs if the team that eliminates the loser reaches the WPIAL championship game.
