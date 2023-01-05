The Union High boys basketball team started slow.
The Scotties, though, made sure that sluggish start didn’t last long.
Union trailed by three points after one period before regrouping to capture a 62-38 nonsection home win over Slippery Rock on Wednesday night.
“This was a good win for us,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “We got off to a slow start. We really picked it up in the third quarter. Any time you get a win, it’s good.”
The Scotties (9-0) trailed 10-7 after the first eight minutes. They held a 26-21 lead at the half and 49-25 after three periods. Union opened the second half on an 18-2 run to put the game away.
“We started stopping their drives,” Stanley said of Union’s play in the third quarter. “You start hitting shots and you can get in your press.
“We knocked down some 3s and created some distance. We shot it better. Shoot good, look good.”
Matthew Stanley led the Scotties with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Peyton Lombardo was next for Union with 17 markers and Braylon Thomas chipped in with 10.
Kaden Fisher grabbed seven rebounds for the winners and Cameron Taylor tallied five assists and four steals.
John Sabo scored 10 points for the Rockets (3-5).
Union was set to play Friday night at Cornell in a Section 1-1A matchup. However, the game was postponed.
Bowling New Castle teams sweep
The Red Hurricane boys and girls squads both picked up 7-0 victories over Ambridge at Fair Oaks Lanes.
The New Castle girls are now 6-0 and winners of 20 in a row. Leah Wallace paced the Lady ‘Canes with the high game of 168 and high series of 450. Kamryn Klik contributed a 151 game for New Castle.
The ‘Canes’ boys team moved to 5-1. Vincent Micco rolled a career high 221 for New Castle. Cameron Italia also bowled a 200 game and had the high series of 504.
New Castle returns to action Jan. 11 at Colonial Lanes against Beaver Falls.
