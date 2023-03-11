Twenty years ago, the Union High boys basketball team defeated Kennedy Catholic in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals.
Friday night, the Scotties delivered a repeat.
Matthew Stanley scored 28 points to pace Union to a 65-45 PIAA Class 1A first-round home win over the Golden Eagles.
The Scotties were coming off a 64-41 loss to Imani Christian in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game on March 2. Union also defeated Kennedy Catholic in the regular season, 64-18, on Jan. 15.
“We were kind of sluggish. But, it, was to be expected,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “At this point, you’re just looking to win and advance.
“We did some good things. There was definitely a hangover, having that week off after our last game. I’m glad we got it in and we won. I’m happy to get the win and stay alive.”
The Scotties (23-3) will play the winner of Saturday’s Portage-Cameron County matchup on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
The Scotties led 14-11 after one quarter and 37-23 at the break. Union put the game away in the third period on the strength of a 12-0 run.
“We got after it, pressed up. Hit some shots,” Stanley said. “I give Kennedy Catholic credit, they didn’t quit. They kept playing hard.”
The Scotties held a 60-33 advantage after three periods.
Matthew Stanley also added six steals, five rebound and four assists.
“He played well,” Coach Stanley said of his son, Matthew Stanley. “He got some open looks then knocked them down. This was one of his better all-around games.”
Lucas Stanley, also a son of Coach Stanley, chipped in with 12 markers for the winners and Peyton Lombardo followed with nine.
Thorston Hart tossed in 21 markers for Kennedy Catholic (13-11).
