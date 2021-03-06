By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Union High boys basketball team was in a waiting period Friday night.
When the ball went up, though, the Scotties were ready.
Imani Christian Academy arrived at Union late after traveling to Union Rimersburg High School initially. The game, which was supposed to start at 6 p.m., didn’t tip off until 7:40 p.m.
Fifth-seeded Union wasn’t rattled despite the wait, pulling away for a 65-53 WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal-round home victory over the fourth-seeded Saints.
“It feels good to move on. Survive and advance,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said.
Stanley made sure his players remained ready while awaiting the Saints’ arrival.
“Usually your varsity players arrive early for the JV game,” Stanley said of how they approached the delay. “They were shooting in the other gym. I just didn’t want them sitting around. It was more or less like waiting through a JV game.
“When you win, it doesn’t seem as bad. It’s not their fault. It’s not their kids’ fault. Things like this happen. It could be a lot worse. We just wanted them to focus and be ready.”
Union (10-4) will travel to top-seeded Bishop Canevin (14-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a semifinal matchup.
“They’re going to be a handful,” Stanley said of Bishop Canevin. “They’ve been No. 1 for the whole year. They have two guys back from last year. We’re going to go down there and give them all we have.”
The teams were deadlocked at 9 after the opening quarter. And then Peyton Lombardo took over for the Scotties.
Lombardo, a sophomore guard, made four 3-pointers in the second quarter to propel Union to a 31-22 advantage at the half. He netted 18 points on the night, finishing 6 of 11 from behind the arc.
“They were helping off on Matthew (Stanley),” Mark Stanley said. “We put Peyton in because he’s been shooting well; it was fun to watch.
“You never know when you will get your turn. When you get that opportunity, you have to step up and he did. It seems like different guys are stepping up all the time. In the playoffs, it could be anybody.”
Lombardo entered the game with three made 3-pointers on the season. He finished with six in the win over Imani Christian Academy. He scored 15 of his points in the first half.
“I’m just so happy for the kids,” Mark Stanley said. “It’s a team effort. Everyone is happy for Peyton. When you have kids rooting for each other, it makes my job a lot easier.”
Matthew Stanley, a son of the coach, paced all scorers with 24 points. He handed out eight assists, while making 18 of 22 attempts at the foul line. Matthew Stanley was 12 of 16 at the foul line in the final frame.
“He didn’t have his best game from the field. He was struggling,” Coach Mark Stanley said. “I have a lot of confidence in him when he’s stepping up to the foul line.”
Mark Stanley, a son of the coach, chipped in with nine points, 14 rebounds and six steals.
Union was 26 of 37 from the foul line.
Aidan Betsil scored 15 points to lead the Saints.
