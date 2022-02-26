A berth in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game is on the line for the Union High boys basketball team.
The third-seeded Scotties will meet second-seeded Imani Christian in the semifinals at noon Saturday at Fox Chapel High School.
Union (21-2) reached the semifinals with a 74-44 win over Leechburg. The Saints (15-5) moved on with a 69-30 decision over Neighborhood Academy.
Matthew Stanley leads the Scotties in scoring at 18.6 points a game. He scored 24 markers in the win over Leechburg. Mark Stanley, Matthew’s brother, contributes 11.7 markers a matchup. Peyton Lombardo is averaging 11.3 points a game for Union.
Imani Christian is equipped with size in Alier Maluk (6-foot-11), Virgil Hall (6-8) and Malik Shannon (6-4). The Saints played New Castle in a showcase tilt at Geneva College and lost, 55-42.
The Scotties are looking to reach the WPIAL championship game for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. Union lost to Vincentian Academy that season in the title tilt, 54-51.
Union picked up a 65-53 win over Imani Christian last year in the WPIAL quarterfinals. The Scotties lost to Bishop Canevin in the district semifinals a season ago, 68-46.
The winner advances to meet the survivor of the Bishop Canevin-Geibel Catholic contest in the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
•The Wilmington High girls basketball team gets back on the court Saturday. The eighth-seeded Lady Greyhounds will oppose top-seeded Fairview at 1:30 p.m. at Erie’s Hagerty Center in a District 10, Class 3A matchup.
Wilmington (11-11) has been off since closing the regular season on Feb. 17 with a 55-29 loss to Greenville.
Lia Krarup leads the Lady Greyhounds in scoring at 15 points a game. Fairview is 22-0 and is outscoring the opposition by an average score of 55-26.
The winner moves on to battle the victor of the Greenville-North East contest on Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.
