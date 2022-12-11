Basketball got off to a late start for Union’s boys.
That’s because about half the team was part of the Scotties squad that won a WPIAL Class 1A football championship on Nov. 25 and advanced to the state title game Dec. 8.
So, the football team’s postseason march limited what Union can do on the hardwood. Nevertheless, the Scotties are getting done what they can with the available personnel.
“I have about 10 guys and four of them are freshmen. We’re shooting, doing drills and walking through things,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “There’s nobody pulling harder for the football than I am. I am living the dream, too. I want it to continue.”
While key players are missing important preparation time, Stanley knows their experience will ease their transition to the gym.
“It’s not rocket science. They can come in right now and run most of what we run,” Stanley said. “If this is next year, then getting I’d be getting a little more nervous because there’d be more I’d need to go over.
“We will be OK. We’re just not as deep when the other guys aren’t there. We’ll do what we can. We’ll push games around,” he continued. “At times, we might be playing four games in a week. If that happens, my kids would like it better anyway because they don’t have to practice – they’d just get to play games.”
Union welcomes nine of its top 10 players from last year’s squad, which finished as WPIAL runner-up, reached the PIAA quarterfinals and finished with a 24-4 record. Cam Taylor, Matthew Stanley, Mark Stanley, Kaden Fisher and Peyton Lombardo all started last year for the Scotties, with Braylon Thomas, Lucas Stanley, Elijah Booker, Brennen Porter and Jayden Wynn all playing valuable minutes.
“We’re deep. We know we’re deep. We like to press and we’ll push the ball,” Coach Stanley said. “Early on, I think there will be some changes for us until we get into the full swing of things. When the football guys come back, we’ll try to ease them in. I am new to this, too. I’ll take this anytime – they can keep winning and experience what they got to experience. It’s awesome.”
Section 1-1A play begins Jan. 3, so Coach Stanley is confident his full team will be ready to go by then.
“If we struggle early, I am not worried. I know what they are capable of. The guys I have that are there, we will mix and match them together. I am sure our guy will need breaks earlier than usual, too,” he said. “This group has played in a lot of WPIAL championship games in baseball, basketball and football. They are a hardworking group and I think that has shown. I am not worried about that. I know when they come to the gym and it’s time to go, they will put the work in.”
