The Union High boys basketball team took control in the first half Friday night.
The Scotties built a 12-point lead at the half and rolled to a 49-28 PIAA Class 1A second-round win over Bishop Carroll at Armstrong High.
Union (25-3) advances to the Elite Eight to face Elk County Catholic, a 65-53 winner over Farrell, on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
“If you win at this point of the season, you’re moving on,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “It’s on to the next step; survive and advance.”
Union held a 15-8 lead after one quarter and 26-14 at the half.
“We were tremendous defensively; we got after it from the get-go,” Stanley said. “The kids defended every shot and we rebounded well.”
The Scotties pushed the lead to 43-24 going to the final frame.
“We got after the boards. We had some putbacks,” Stanley said. “We didn’t shoot that well.”
Matthew Stanley, a son of the coach, scored 19 points for Union. Mark Stanley, Matthew’s brother, was next with 12 markers and 12 rebounds. Peyton Lombardo tossed in nine points with seven boards.
Evan Amigh tallied seven points to lead Bishop Carroll (17-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.