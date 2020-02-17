PITTSBURGH — The Union High boys basketball team did just enough to get a win Saturday.
The Scotties missed 10 free throws, but utilized a strong defensive effort to get past Monessen in a WPIAL Class 1A first-round clash at North Hills, 46-41.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said of the win. “We had a 10- to 12-point lead. Then we were doing some fouling, not playing smart.
“The coaching wasn’t smart. The playing wasn’t smart. But, we were able to hold on.”
Union (14-10) was just 11 of 21 from the foul line, compared to 11 of 28 for the Greyhounds.
“The foul shooting wasn’t pretty by no means,” Stanley said. “Moving forward, we have to play better at the end; we have to do better things.”
The Scotties advance to meet Bishop Canevin (17-5) on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
Monessen’s season is over at 10-13.
Union’s defense held Monessen to single-digit totals in each of the first three periods. The Scotties led 13-9 after the first frame and 17-14 at the half. Union held a 31-23 advantage going to the fourth.
“We got after it defensively,” Stanley said. “We were able to get some steals and get our hands on a lot of balls.”
Matthew Stanley, the coach’s son, led the Scotties with 13 points and eight rebounds. Vince Fuleno was next with 10 markers and four steals.
“I thought it was a good team win. Everybody contributed,” Stanley said. “Everybody had different roles.
“We had a lot of guys in foul trouble. I couldn’t be happier with how we played defensively.”
Nick Pasquarello posted six boards to go with his five points. Tyler Benedict also pulled down six rebounds while adding three points.
Marquell Smith netted 11 points for Monessen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.