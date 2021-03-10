The third quarter proved costly for the Union High boys basketball team Tuesday night.
The fifth-seeded Scotties were outscored by 16 points in the period in dropping a 68-46 WPIAL Class 1A semifinal-round matchup to Bishop Canevin on the Crusaders’ home floor.
“They just came out and started hitting shots. They upped their press,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “They’re just better than us, that’s all. It’s hard to compete with that. It’s not a level playing field, public schools and private schools. It’s not the same.
“We held on as long as we could. I’m proud of my kids. We had to guard a little tighter. They’ll just go around you. It’s a bad matchup.”
Union’s season comes to an end at 10-5.
Top-seeded Bishop Canevin (15-5) advances to meet Rochester at 8 p.m. Friday at North Allegheny High School in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game.
The Crusaders led 20-13 after one quarter before the Scotties closed the gap to 34-31 at the half.
Six of Bishop Canevin’s eight 3-pointers came in the first quarter.
“We were able to hit shots. We banked a 3 in. We hit a couple of other 3s. That kept us close,” Stanley said of the second quarter. “You have to continue to make shots like that.
“We were happy at halftime; we were in it. We knew we had to play another perfect half. We had to keep doing what we were doing. But it’s not easy to maintain it.”
Shea Champine scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the first half for Bishop Canevin. Matthew Stanley, a son of the coach, tossed in 10 of team-best 16 tallies in the first half.
Bishop Canevin’s Kevaughn Price was held scoreless in the first half. He came alive in the third quarter, scoring 11 of the Crusaders’ 22 points in the third quarter.
Price finished with 11 points.
Bishop Canevin stretched that three-point halftime advantage to 56-37 after three periods. The Crusaders opened the second half on a 14-0 run to put the game away.
“They ramped up their pressure and we weren’t able to maintain that hot shooting,” Stanley said.
Tyler Staub scored nine points for Union and Peyton Lombardo chipped in with six.
The Scotties lose five players to graduation — Aaron Gunn, Mike Mrozek, Anthony Nealy, Anthony Stanley and Jake Vitale.
“My son (Anthony) is a senior with these kids and I’ve known these kids since they were little,” Mark Stanley said. “Now it’s the next man up. We’ll turn the page and move on.
“I’m very happy with the season. I couldn’t be happier for them. If you had told me we would make the WPIAL Final Four before the season I would take that. My hat is off to them.”
