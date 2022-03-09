The Union High boys basketball team made it look easy Tuesday night.
The Scotties built a big lead early and cruised to a 57-25 PIAA Class 1A first-round win over Southern Fulton, on Union’s home floor.
“We’re glad to get the win,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “It’s playoff basketball; survive and advance.
“I thought we came out a little sluggish. That happens after a little bit of a letdown (WPIAL championship loss).”
Union (23-3) advances to meet Bishop Carroll, a 57-19 victor over North Clarion, on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
The Scotties held a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 30-13 at the half.
“Defensively, we got after them from the get-go,” Stanley said. “We played really well defensively.
“We used a full-court press and they turned it over early. They weren’t good looks.”
Matthew Stanley led Union with 13 points and Braylon Thomas chipped in with 11. Cameron Taylor was next with 11. Matthew Stanley also handed out seven assists.
Zach Price scored 14 points to lead the Indians (19-8).
Seventeen Scotties took the floor in the easy win and eight of them scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.