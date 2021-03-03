The offense was in high gear for the Union High boys basketball team Tuesday night.
The host Scotties nearly hit the century mark in rolling to a 97-54 WPIAL Class 1A first-round win over Aquinas Academy.
Union (9-4) raced out to a 32-13 lead after one quarter and 60-36 at the half.
“We got out and jumped on them and it snowballed from there,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “We missed a ton of layups early on.
“It’s the pace of the game. They like to run up and down. We were breaking the press.”
Union will meet fourth-seeded Imani Christian Academy (11-2) at 6 p.m. Friday. The game site is to be determined, although it could be held on the Scotties’ home floor despite the Saints being the higher seed.
Matthew Stanley led Union with 29 points, 25 of which came in the first half. He added five assists and four steals.
“I was happy with him in the second half,” Mark Stanley said of Matthew Stanley, who is his son. “He got others involved in the second half. As he goes, we go.
“It was an overall team effort. We’re playing unselfish and that’s what you need this time of year.”
Anthony Stanley, also a son of the coach, was next with 14 markers and eight points. Mark Stanley, a son of the coach, chipped in with 12 tallies and a team-best 16 rebounds.
Aaron Gunn, a University of Louisville football recruit, notched 10 points for the winners.
“Here’s a Division I football player playing hard for us,” Coach Stanley said. “He’s coming off the bench now. He comes out and has one of his better games for us. That shows you what kind of kid he is. I’m excited to see him playing like that.”
Jayden Wynn scored nine points for the victors on three 3-pointers.
The Scotties were 40 of 80 from the field, including 10 of 21 from behind the arc.
Vinny Cugini netted a game-high 37 points for Aquinas Academy.
“Cugini is a good player,” Coach Stanley said. “Our game plan was to slow him down. When he gets rolling, he’s tough to stop; he’s a handful.”
