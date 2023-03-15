The Union High boys basketball team’s called on its defense Tuesday night.
The Scotties held Cameron County under 40 points in a 51-37 PIAA Class 1A second-round playoff win at Brookville High.
“It was a struggle there, a little bit,” Union coach Mark Stanley said of the win. “They played hard.
“It’s survive and advance at this stage of the season. At times, we didn’t play our best. We hung in there. It’s just about getting the W and getting to the next round.”
Union (24-3) advances to meet Carlynton (19-7) in the PIAA quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at North Allegheny High School. The Scotties own three win over their section rivals this season, including one in the semifinals.
“It’s fun. I know they will play hard,” Stanley said of another meeting with Carlynton. “They will be ready. I like how they play.
“We’re going to gear up. I expect another tight game. We hit a run in that playoff game and pulled away. If we hit a run or they hit a run, you never know. Both teams will play hard.”
Matthew Stanley netted 23 points for Union and his younger brother Lucas Stanley was next with 11. Matthew Stanley added six assists and four steals, while Lucas Stanley contributed six rebounds. Kaden Fisher pulled down five boards for the winners.
Matthew Stanley also became the school’s all-time leading scorer, for boys or girls.
“Matthew does what he does. He handles the ball and get us in it,” Mark Stanley said of his son Matthew Stanley. “He gets other guys involved, too. We took the air out a little bit when we got the lead.”
Both teams arrived in their traveling dark uniforms. The Red Raiders (18-9) were in their red uniforms and the Scotties in their blue. Despite neither team wearing a light color, a technical foul was not administered. If one had been called, it would have been called on Cameron County because it was the visiting school and the Scotties would have shot two technical foul shots before the game officially started.
“We were going to bring our whites. But, we knew we were blue,” Stanley said. “I wasn’t too worried about it. They are red and we are blue. It wasn’t a problem. I wouldn’t have wanted to start a game that way.”
Union led 17-12 after one quarter and stretched the lead to 28-15 at the break.
“We were moving our feet, getting under them and getting after them,” Stanley said of the team’s play in the second quarter. “We were fouling a little bit in the first quarter. We found our men and located them.”
The Red Raiders trimmed the deficit to 39-29 going to the fourth quarter. Union, though, was able to hold off Cameron’s County surge. Brennen Porter nailed a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to key the Scotties.
Josh Smith scored 13 points for Cameron County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.