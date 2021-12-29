The Union High boys basketball team looked strong Tuesday night.
The Scotties, led by three players with 11 points, cruised to a 73-23 win over Wilmington in the first round of the Neshannock Holiday Tournament.
Matthew Stanley, Cameron Taylor and Jayden Wynn all netted 11 points for Union (7-0).
The Scotties built a 20-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased the advantage to 48-14 at halftime.
“I thought we were kind of sluggish coming out, we sort of had a long layoff,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “I like how they picked it up. We were able to make some shots, knock some things down and got the lead.
“We’ve been fighting illness and I’m pleased with the effort.”
The Scotties were more deliberate with their offense in the third quarter. They passed the ball around the three-point line and used clock on many possessions. They eventually carried a 66-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Keep the clock going, we worked on zones in the second half,” Stanley said, reacting to the team’s strategy in the second half. “We’re a three-point shooting team and we have good inside guys too, but we have a lot of shooters.
“When we get open looks we’re going to shoot them.”
Taylor and Wynn both drained three three-pointers for the victors.
“They were leaving me open a lot,” Taylor said, who stated he is looking forward to a matchup with Neshannock in the championship. “Just the way we were moving the ball helped out a lot. We were just running simple plays.”
Anthony Reed recorded 10 points to lead Wilmington (0-6) and Tuff McConahy was next with eight.
“We’re young. We’re a work in progress and we’re going to keep battling,” Wilmington coach Robb Shimrack said. “We’re just trying to get a structured offense into place where we all know where we’re supposed to be and be in places on time.”
Union will meet Neshannock (6-1) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wilmington will meet Hillcrest Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.