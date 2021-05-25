BUTLER — The Union High baseball team is moving on.
The Scotties scored four runs in the fourth inning to break a tie and capture a 5-1 WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Pullman Park.
“Our guys battled and they executed,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “I couldn’t ask anything more from our guys.”
Fourth-seeded Union (9-5) scored the game’s first run in the first inning and the Chargers (13-6) answered with a tally in the second to knot the count at 1.
The Scotties took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth.
“Their pitcher, the last time we faced them, he pretty much shut us down,” Sanders said. “We got a couple of guys on and they made a couple of mistakes. We just put the ball in play in that inning.”
Union advances to meet top-seeded Eden Christian (16-4) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Neshannock in the semifinals.
“We’ll do some homework and see what kind of game plan we can come up with,” Sanders said of Tuesday’s test.
Jake Vitale (6-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Vitale allowed two hits and an earned run with two walks and 12 strikeouts.
“He was just locating his pitches,” Sanders said. “One of their hits was a double, after that, they weren’t really putting anything in play hard. He was pretty dominant today.
“For a while, it was a pitcher’s duel. We have full confidence with Jake on the mound.”
The Scotties recorded six hits. Mike Gunn knocked in three runs and Shane Roper added a pair.
“Our lineup, from top to bottom, we put the ball in play. That’s what we’ve been preaching. We came out ready to go.”
