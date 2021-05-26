The Union High baseball team is headed back to Washington’s Wild Things Park.
The Scotties rolled past Eden Christian 12-1 in six innings in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals Tuesday at Neshannock High.
The third-seeded Scotties lost to top-seeded California 9-6 in the 2019 championship game. No season was held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going back,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “The kids are super excited.”
Union (10-5) takes on Riverview (11-6) in the WPIAL championship game at a time and date to be announced.
Tyler Staub went the distance, giving up one unearned run, three hits and three walks while striking out six.
Eden Christian scored its run in the first. The Scotties scored five in the second, five in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Union had nine hits. Staub belted a double, triple and four RBIs, Brennen Porter added two singles and three RBIs and Nick Vitale two RBIs.
The Scotties put themselves in a good position with the five-run second. With runners on first and second and no outs, Mark Stanley attempted a sacrifice bunt, but the ball went down the third base line for a single.
Jackson Clark got hit by a pitch and scored a run and Staub smashed a two-run double.
“That got us going,” Sanders said. “We never looked back after that.”
“After losing so much last year with our senior group and not having a season, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen this year. It was such a weird year, but I couldn’t have asked for anything more. This team is really focused.
“We’re playing with a lot of momentum,” he added. “This is the best we’ve played all year. We’re definitely on a roll.”
