Four Lawrence County teams captured a WPIAL section championship on the diamond this season. One team claimed a league crown in baseball and three more did the same in softball. Union High, top, earned the Section 2-1A championship in baseball. In softball, Neshannock, second from top, notched the Section 1-2A title and Union, third from top, locked up the Section 1-1A crown. Mohawk, above shared the Section 2-3A championship with Hopewell and Central Valley. The WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs start next week.

