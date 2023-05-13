Four Lawrence County teams captured a WPIAL section championship on the diamond this season. One team claimed a league crown in baseball and three more did the same in softball. Union High, top, earned the Section 2-1A championship in baseball. In softball, Neshannock, second from top, notched the Section 1-2A title and Union, third from top, locked up the Section 1-1A crown. Mohawk, above shared the Section 2-3A championship with Hopewell and Central Valley. The WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs start next week.
Union baseball, Neshannock, Mohawk, Union softball win section crowns
Mary Alyce (Burns) Sturgeon was born on April 30, 1935, in Grove City, Pennsylvania. She was one of five children of Donald C. and Mary M. Burns. Mary met Robert (Bob) Sturgeon on a blind date, and they were married for 55 years. (Her parents, siblings and husband preceded her in death.) Tog…
